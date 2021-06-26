SHERIDAN — When a Sheridan High School Bronc takes the wrestling mat at home or on the road, head coach Tyson Shatto typically sits with his elbows on his knees, cupping his hands around his mouth when he gives advice to his athletes. Following a match win or loss, Shatto will hop up from his folding chair and might demonstrate a move to the Bronc or manipulate the wrestler’s stance before clapping the athlete on the back.
The willingness Shatto, 38, has to spar with his wrestlers, his appreciation for athletes in every weight class and his focus on building relationships with his physical education students and athletes alike has endeared him to his coworkers and wrestling team.
“A lot of the time, you do your best coaching at the end of your career, and that’s how it should be,” Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said. “That doesn’t always happen with educators and coaches, and it’s really valuable [Shatto] continues to press himself to improve, and not just as a technician but in building relationships with the kids.”
“I love Tyson,” Sheridan graduate and former Bronc wrestler Hayden Hastings said. “... And he’s able to reach most, if not all, of the athletes who have wrestled for him.”
Shatto attributes his most recent success — an undefeated regular wrestling season in 2020-21, 4A East regional championship, two 4A state champions and two All-Americans — to the relationships he builds within Sheridan’s wrestling program and community.
“The thing to me that has been steadfast is just the relationships you build with kids,” Shatto said. “Just having fun with [wrestling], and the enjoyment of it and the camaraderie that comes with it. It’s about the passion, and the men you’re building.”
Shatto grew up in the self-described “country” in Douglas and used sports to stay busy while his parents, both business owners, worked. An active child, Shatto played football, basketball and baseball, as well as wrestling and running track and field, saying he loved any kind of competition when he was younger. Ultimately, Shatto chose to pursue wrestling seriously in eighth grade and earned a scholarship to the University of Wyoming after high school.
Throughout his five years as a Cowboy, Shatto made sure he was the hardest worker in the room. His parents’ work ethic and conscientiousness influenced the way he approached competition and practice — Shatto learned more from losing and didn’t let his victories or defeats affect his dedication to improvement.
While wrestling for UW, Shatto earned a physical education degree and began his teaching and coaching career in Wheatland after college graduation. Shatto credits his college professors and coaches with his early success, as he prioritized making students and athletes feel comfortable while building relationships with the high schoolers.
“Relationships are the most important thing,” Shatto said. “And how they compete, how they treat each other and how they feel.”
After five years with the Wheatland Bulldogs, Shatto and his wife, Jami, moved to Sheridan where he worked at Sheridan Junior High School for three years before moving to the high school and its wrestling program.
Since 2013, Shatto has coached the Broncs to two top-three finishes at the 4A State Championship meet and helped his wrestlers secure 10 individual titles. The head coach has also led four wrestlers to earn All-American status — 2014 Sheridan graduate Cody Delk and 2017 graduate Hastings earned two All-American titles each, and most recent graduates Hayden Crow and Reese Osborne joined the elite group in April. Hastings wrestled for the Cowboys, like Shatto, and just graduated from the University of Wyoming. The All-American said Shatto regularly called him to check in and pointed to his Sheridan coach as influential to his growth as a wrestler.
“I specifically remember Tyson and I wrestling all the time and sparring to see where he could fix my technique within the moves he was teaching,” Hastings said. “He does very well at explaining what you’re doing wrong.”
Julian has seen Shatto replicate the relationship he has with Hastings with 106-pound freshmen wrestlers to 285-pound senior wrestlers — Shatto’s appreciation for every athlete roots itself in his passion for the sport. A collegiate wrestler himself, Julian said Shatto is the best technician of the sport he’s seen because the head coach “teaches by the numbers,” or teaches different moves step-by-step.
For the past eight senior nights now, Julian has listened to and sometimes read testimonials from Sheridan’s wrestling seniors. The Broncs recall their favorite memories and often express gratitude for their family’s support and, according to Julian, 99% of seniors thank Shatto, too.
“The hardware, the accolades the kids have got over the years — to me, the most important thing is just, at the end of the day, is that the relationship is built and they’ve reached the potential I believe that they could,” Shatto said, “both as wrestlers and as people — that’s ultimately what you’re looking for.”
Shatto approaches his PE classes with the same vigor and dedication, wanting his students to feel as comfortable in the gym and classroom as his wrestlers do on the mat. As a coach, teacher, husband and father, Shatto hopes to continue to learn and grow, while watching both his blood family and Sheridan wrestling family succeed.