SHERIDAN — A bill going through the 2023 Wyoming Legislative session, HB0123 — collection of antlers or horns by residents and nonresidents, would give the state of Wyoming ownership of shed antlers and horns, under the same ownership the state has on wildlife.
It would affect the collection of shed antlers on public and private land, as the antlers would belong to the state of Wyoming.
The bill gives Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff the authority to regulate the collection of shed antlers, which could provide hunting season and would give Wyoming residents a three-day head start for shed hunting against visitors.
Shed hunting is a popular activity for wildlife enthusiasts in the state of Wyoming, and the Sheridan region is no exception. The activity involves searching for and collecting antlers that have fallen from deer, elk and moose during shedding season, which typically occurs from late winter to early spring.
"This bill provides consistency for shed hunting across the state," local shed hunting enthusiast Colter Anderson said. "I like that the bill gives a head start to Wyoming residents, this bill also provides protection to wildlife."
Another bill, House Bill 276 — shed antlers and horns permit, would include language to require permits for the collection of big game animal shed antlers and horns on public lands, with no fee for Wyoming residents and a $20 fee for nonresidents.
"Hunting licenses bring financial backing for conservation projects, so I am in support of the regulations this bill would extend to shed hunting as long as I am still able to collect sheds each year," Anderson said.
The regulation of shed hunting may be changing in the near future, as shed hunting is not a regulated activity on public or private lands in Sheridan County. There are, however, multiple public recreation areas closed to human presence in the winter months located in the county, WGFD Sheridan Region Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt said. These include Amsden Creek Wildlife Management Area, which opens May 15 at 8 a.m., and Kerns Wildlife Management Area, which opens June 1 at 8 a.m. Shed hunting is also regulated in other parts of the state with the purpose of protecting wintering ranges for wildlife.
This year’s shed hunting season will not be affected by the passage of the two bills, as they will not go into effect until July 1, 2023, if passed.
“When going shed hunting it is important to respect the environment and the animals that call it home,” U.S. Forest Service Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Kirol said.
This means staying on designated trails, avoiding sensitive areas and not disturbing wildlife, she said. It is important to have the proper permits and follow any local regulations regarding shed hunting shown in the regulated areas above.
HB123 passed second reading on the House floor Feb. 3 and sits on the third reading consent list Monday. If approved, it will be sent to the Senate side of the Wyoming Legislature.
HB276 was placed on the general file of the House Feb. 2 and awaits further action Monday.
Updated Information on the bills can be found online at wyoleg.gov. HB0123 is sponsored by local Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn.