SHERIDAN — When puppies arrive in a home, owners react to nibbling and chewing tendencies differently. Sometimes those sharp little puppy teeth elicit giggles; the bites don’t hurt and owners know dogs are playing or learning their boundaries. Other times those little mouths chew on shoes or other items considered off limits, causing owner irritation and annoyance.
Over time, though, sometimes those playful nibbles can turn into harmful bites that cause physical injury, distrust and separation.
Some of the dogs that bite, or show aggression, end up at the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, where they work with staff and trainers to be evaluated and, in most instances, adopted out to new families.
Shan Foster, who aids with the program, said some of the dogs he works with through the shelter have specific needs in terms of placement, but most are able to be trained to be productive and happy family members. Of the nearly 30 dogs he’s evaluated through the shelter’s Bite Club program, only three didn’t make it through the program to be rehomed.
The Bite Club program was developed in response to the increased number of dogs coming to the shelter that displayed aggression or fear issues.
“We started thinking about what we could do to help make them more adoptable,” shelter Executive Director Jill Moriarty said. “So when dogs come in as strays or surrenders, and we recognize they might have problems, they are put into this training program.”
Foster runs Country Pet Inn in Sheridan County and has years of experience training dogs both through U.S. Department of Defense work and law enforcement.
Foster emphasized that training dogs and determining whether they are safe enough to be adopted is complicated and requires the trainers and evaluators to understand why a dog may have acted aggressively, whether that aggression was toward a human or another dog.
“People need to understand, that’s a dog’s go-to,” Foster said. “Dogs don’t have fists or feet to hit or kick to protect themselves. They only have their mouths to show you that they are upset.”
Most of the time, aggression shown by dogs is a result of fear or protection of something the dog sees as its own, such as a bowl or particular space.
The trick, Foster said, is teaching dogs the right way to react.
“You have to teach them what you think is wrong, as opposed to what they think is wrong,” he said.
This begins with determining the level of biting. For example, was it a quick nip as a warning? Was it a defensive bite? Or, was it mean?
“Defensive bites, most of the time, can be prevented,” Foster said. “They should be addressed and analyzed in terms of what brought it about, but oftentimes it is because the owner or the human involved did something wrong, ignored a growl, for example.”
Offensive bites, which Foster said are rare, are more complicated and often have to do with the dog’s upbringing, environment and temperament.
To determine an individual dog’s situation, Foster works with Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter staff to evaluate dogs by recreating the situation in which a dog has shown aggression in the past.
“Then you can see what’s happening and you can figure out if there is something wrong with the dog, or if maybe the owners did something wrong,” Foster said. “Sometimes you find that abuse led to the dog reacting the way it did. That’s especially true, sometimes, of dogs that end up in the shelter.
“We’re dealing with the walking wounded,” he continued. “Most of those dogs have issues in their past, that’s why they are here. Our job is to help make them working aspects of our society or our family again.”
A quick look at the shelter’s list of pets available for adoption typically shows a variety of breeds of dogs. Currently, of the 10 dogs listed for adoption, four have at least some mix of breeds often stereotyped as dangerous or as “biters” such as pit bull.
Moriarty said breeds like pit bulls aren’t the only ones who show aggression. She’s also seen labradors or German shepherds who have come through the shelter with aggression issues. Often, she said, it has less to do with the breed and more to do with the dog’s background.
“For a lot of people, though, it’s just scarier with certain breeds,” she said.
Foster added that while certain physical attributes of a dog may look like the pit bulls bred to hunt, many dogs with those traits have little of that breed in their genetics and even fewer have the kind bred to hunt.
Nearly 75% of the support dogs Foster has trained for veterans, in fact, have looked like pit bulls.
“The proof is right there — just because they look that way doesn’t mean that’s how they’re going to act,” he said. “And even if they are full-bred pit bull, if they are raised well and socialized, it doesn’t mean you can’t still have a very, very good dog. It is genetics and environment, not one or the other.”
With the misperceptions of many breeds of dogs, though, many labeled as pit bulls wait longer in shelters to be adopted.
No matter the background, the breed — or look — of a dog, Moriarty and Foster said most dogs can be trained and kept as pets, even if that means only to certain homes and with training of the new owner.
“You just have to find the right person, the right home, to handle certain situations,” Moriarty said.