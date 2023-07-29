SHERIDAN — The Alliance for Historic Wyoming, with generous support from SWCA Environmental Consultants, Downtown Sheridan Association, Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission and the Museum of the Bighorns, is pleased to announce a tour of several sites around Sheridan that will teach the agricultural history of the region.
The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include lunch from Sackett’s Market. Admission to the tour is $35 for the public and $30 for members of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming.
The "Unbarred: Sheridan" tour will begin in Sheridan, and stop first at a historic grain elevator at Wyarno. Built in 1930, the internal mechanisms of the elevator are still intact. This unique structure has been adapted into a residence but still retains its characteristic elements of a 1930s grain elevator.
The second location will be the Sheridan Research and Extension Center’s Historic Wyarno Farm. Established in 1916, the farm is the longest running experimental farm in the state. During the tour, guests will learn about the farm’s history and the center’s contributions to dryland farming throughout the west and view the historic barn and residence.
The tour will conclude at the Historic 1881 Homestead of Stephen George, which has recently been added to the National Register of Historic Places. There, tour goers will explore the grounds, see the original homestead cabin, the striking stone barn, and the original Victorian farmhouse. At the homestead, lunch will be catered by Sackett’s Market and guests will learn about the history of the property and of the Sackett family. Visitors can also explore a walking trail along Prairie Dog Creek.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit that works with communities statewide to advocate for the preservation of Wyoming's historic places and spaces. The Alliance is pleased to be able to offer Unbarred tours to locations not usually open to the public so that history lovers can peek behind the curtain and learn about the fascinating history of Wyoming’s preserved and restored structures and locations. To learn more about the efforts of the Alliance of Historic Wyoming, please visit www.historicwyoming.org. We are grateful for the support of SWCA, Downtown Sheridan, Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission and the Museum of the Bighorns in sponsoring this event and making this tour of agricultural history accessible to the public.
We would like to invite members of the press to accompany us on this tour. The admission fee of $35 will be waived, and should the visiting press representative like lunch, it will need to be ordered and purchased ahead of time. Please follow this link to register for a press pass for Unbarred: Sheridan and have access to the sites for any coverage about the locations or the tour itself.