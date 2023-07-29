07-29-23 PEOPLE ag tour grain elevatorweb.jpg
Buy Now

A 1930s grain elevator still stands in Sheridan County.

 Courtesy photo | Kristin Campbell

SHERIDAN — The Alliance for Historic Wyoming, with generous support from SWCA Environmental Consultants, Downtown Sheridan Association, Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission and the Museum of the Bighorns, is pleased to announce a tour of several sites around Sheridan that will teach the agricultural history of the region.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include lunch from Sackett’s Market. Admission to the tour is $35 for the public and $30 for members of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming.

Recommended for you