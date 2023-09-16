SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board continued discussions regarding consolidation with the city of Sheridan and considered a drafted dissolution agreement related to the consolidation during a meeting Wednesday evening.

SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, beginning in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, and a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horn. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.

Tags

Recommended for you