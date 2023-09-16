SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board continued discussions regarding consolidation with the city of Sheridan and considered a drafted dissolution agreement related to the consolidation during a meeting Wednesday evening.
SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, beginning in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, and a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horn. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.
Sheridan City Councilor and SAWS board member Andrew Patceg has been vocal in his desire to hear public comment and ensure representation for rural customers throughout the dissolution conversations and Wednesday evening was no exception as he requested clarification on several points related to the representation and treatment of rural customers.
Deputy Sheridan County Attorney Clint Beaver said part of the drafted dissolution agreement creates the rural water committee, a body that would consist of five members — three Sheridan County commissioners and two Sheridan City councilors. The committee would be tasked with evaluating and approving proposed rate changes and developing a master plan.
“Those were the concerns that we’ve heard over and over again,” Beaver said.
According to a report from SCS Engineers, the average bill for rural residents would go from $65.69 to about $36, representing a roughly 45% reduction, should SAWS and the city consolidate the system.
SAWS Project Manager Dan Coughlin recommended an agreement that would transfer ownership of debt-free physical assets currently held by SAWS to the city. Sheridan County would retain ownership of SAWS monetary assets and physical assets SAWS is making debt payments on, which include a 20-inch water main.
In doing so, current SAWS customers would become rural city water customers and would be billed up to 1.25 times, or 125%, of the in-city rate for water. Funds currently held by SAWS would be used to subsidize the additional 25% and allow rural customers to pay the in-city rate until the entirety of the funds are spent.
“So the bill that I envisioned that the former SAWS customers would get is the full bill at 125% of the in-city rate with a line item credit for the 25%,” Coughlin said. “That reduces their bill, but they’ll always know that this is the total bill and that there’s a credit until the funds are gone. And somewhere around 15 years, the funds will be gone.”
Once the funds are expended, those customers would pay the full amount, “but in the meantime, they’ve gotten the benefit of what they’ve built,” Coughlin added.
Coughlin said he expects dissolution to be a topic of conversation in future SAWS board meetings until a decision on whether to dissolve SAWS is made. Consolidation conversations have been on and off for many years and SAWSJPB attorney Tony Wendtland has penned several letters over the course of about 15 years of consolidation conversations. Discussions picked up steam and began during meetings earlier this year. Since June, the board has examined several possible consolidation plans.
SAWS board members are expected to discuss the dissolution agreement with their respective bodies, Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners, before the SAWS board makes a recommendation and hosts public meetings regarding the dissolution agreement.
Ultimately, the final decision to consolidate SAWS and the city’s systems will be left to city councilors and county commissioners, SAWS board member and Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger reiterated throughout Wednesday’s meeting.