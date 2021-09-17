SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Bar announced Matthew F. Redle, a retired attorney from Sheridan, is the recipient of the Bar’s third annual John M. Burman Extraordinary Service Award.
Mark W. Gifford, Bar Counsel, not only nominated Redle but also presented the award Thursday at an Awards Luncheon taking place in conjunction with the Wyoming State Bar Virtual Annual Meeting.
The John M. Burman Extraordinary Service Award is given in memory of Burman, who died in February 2019, and who is remembered as a recognized expert in the field of legal and judicial ethics, codes of conduct for lawyers and judges, and professional responsibility. Burman was a prolific writer in these areas of the law, as well as in the law of children and families, the child welfare system and the juvenile justice system.
“For more than 40 years (including 32 years as the elected Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney), Matt has consistently demonstrated a commitment to community service, the administration of criminal justice, and the professional practice of law in Wyoming and nationally,” said Gifford in his nomination.
A recipient of the American Bar Association’s prestigious Charles R. English Award (given in recognition of distinguished work in the field of criminal justice) in 2018 as well as the Wyoming State Bar’s Gerald R. Mason Award for Professionalism in 2014, Redle is a past chair of the ABA’s Criminal Justice Section.
Redle has a long track record of activities aimed at enhancing the ethics, professionalism and stature of lawyers who practice in the criminal justice system.
Redle is an outspoken and nationally recognized leader in promoting the achievement of outcomes that serve fairness and justice over defense bar and prosecution views.
Widely regarded as the dean of the Wyoming prosecutorial bar, Redle served on the Governor’s Domestic Violence Elimination Council from 2002 to 2010. In 2014, he received the Wyoming Peace Officers Association’s Meritorious Service Award. He has testified before the United States Senate’s Committee on the Judiciary on the importance of advancing forensic science in criminal investigations.
According to the press release announcing his recognition, Redle was instrumental in updating the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct in 2014 and served for many years on the Wyoming Supreme Court’s Permanent Rules Advisory Committee. He has been featured as a speaker at countless continuing education programs for state and county bar meetings, in colleges and law schools and to various law enforcement agencies.
Criteria for the John M. Burman Extraordinary Service Award are extensive. Recipients must demonstrate a history of extraordinary service to Wyoming lawyers, the Wyoming State Bar, the University of Wyoming College of Law, the Wyoming judiciary, the citizens of Wyoming and the international community. Like Professor Burman, they must be recognized by their peers as exemplifying legal ethics and professional responsibility.