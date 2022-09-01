SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $19.3 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Aug. 18 business meeting.
Among the awards was a bid of almost $1.7 million to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. for a project that involves electrical work, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work at various locations within Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Uinta, Washakie and Weston ounties.