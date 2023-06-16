SHERIDAN — Since 1914, the Sheridan Branch of the American Association of University Women has served the community, specializing in uplifting women looking to earn a higher education.

“We have a long history in Sheridan, and we are trying to get a contemporary and current focus,” Sheridan Branch of AAUW Secretary and Treasurer Robin West. “We are trying to continue the legacy but address the challenges that women face, especially now. We are a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization.”

Screen Shot 2023-06-16 at 11.15.50 AM.png
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

