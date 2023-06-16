SHERIDAN — Since 1914, the Sheridan Branch of the American Association of University Women has served the community, specializing in uplifting women looking to earn a higher education.
“We have a long history in Sheridan, and we are trying to get a contemporary and current focus,” Sheridan Branch of AAUW Secretary and Treasurer Robin West. “We are trying to continue the legacy but address the challenges that women face, especially now. We are a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization.”
There are currently 27 members in the Sheridan Branch of AAUW.
The organization focuses on three areas. These areas include education, workplace and economic equity and leadership.
“Leadership has to deal with working with college students to give them further opportunities to be leaders for the community,” Sheridan Branch of AAUW Membership Chair Jolene Olsen.
Around the community, the Sheridan Branch of AAUW members are seen providing a variety of services. One of these services includes the Rowena Griffith Emergency Grant. This grant assists women at Sheridan College with an emergency that occurs while attending. These emergencies are defined as unforeseen or unexpected circumstances that require immediate action.
“Rowena Griffith was a teacher involved in many community efforts including being a charter member in 1914 that established the Sheridan Branch of the American Association of University Women,” Sheridan Branch of AAUW Vice Chair Larissa Bonnett said. “She held both local and state AAUW offices. At one point, Rowena loaned the Sheridan branch money for a special project. When the branch offered to repay her, she asked them to start an emergency loan fund for women students at Sheridan College. Her husband, Vernon, reported that when she first came to Wyoming to teach she had to wear sweaters under a light coat, the only one she had. She wanted all college students to own a warm coat. Created in 1962, the Rowena Griffith Emergency Loan Fund provided $50 loans. In 2017, the fund was converted to an endowment thus creating emergency grants that give funds to women students in need.”
From 1946 to 1952, the Sheridan Branch of AAUW brought in a children’s theater group from New York City.
“They came and did children's theater for a while,” Olsen said. “They did that for several years and we still continue to have something like that today.”
Between 1964-1971, the Sheridan Branch of AAUW paid off an All-American Indians Days debt, totaling $16,000. The group sold souvenir booklets at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo to pay off the debt.
On the national level, the AAUW website provides seminars for members, ranging in topics from the wage gap to preparing for job interviews.
To be eligible for membership, individuals must either be a current college student or have a degree from a post-secondary educational institution. All members fill out an application online, specifying their community branch. To join, members must pay $10 for the local dues, $10 for the state dues and roughly $79 for the national dues.
“We are the only branch in the state to have a male member,” Olsen said.
The Sheridan Branch of AAUW does not hold regular meetings, and all meeting dates are determined at the start of the year in September. The last meeting includes a brainstorming session where members come up with volunteering ideas for the next year.
“We are a tenacious and trailblazing advocacy group for women and girls since 1881 and to the future,” Olsen.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.