SHERIDAN — On the afternoon of Jan. 15, Kylie King, 11, and Carolyn Kaiser, 76, set out walking at Kleenburn Ponds, in search of King’s favorite tree.
As they marched through melting slush, King and Kaiser discussed other things they’d seen on that same trail: a big bull snake, a favorite rock, a beaver lodge. The pair spend as much time as possible outdoors. Kleenburn Ponds is one of their favorite places to go, and they search for King’s favorite tree each time they visit.
The two are sisters, just not in the traditional sense. King participates in Sheridan’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and Kaiser is King’s big sister in the program.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national mentoring program intended to match positive, proactive adults with local youth, explained Sheridan Branch BBBS Director of Community Engagement Cindi Williams. Mentors — or “bigs” — like Kaiser help youth set better goals, avoid risky behaviors and excel by simply being friendly, trusted adults.
“Each big is a defender of potential,” Williams said.
Although a high percentage of youth involved in BBBS live in poverty, kids ages five to 18 can be enrolled as “littles” by their families, regardless of economic status, Sheridan Branch BBBS Community Liaison Sandy Thiel said. Bigs, meanwhile, can be anyone who volunteers and completes BBBS’ background check and training requirements. The organization — and all of its bigs and littles — celebrate Mentoring Month in January each year.
“The only way that we all find success is when we all help each other do it,” Thiel said.
King and Kaiser became sisters through the program in August 2017, when King was in 3rd grade. Kaiser was “happily retired” at the time and used to planning activities for her grandchildren.
Since then, Kaiser has accompanied King through three-and-a-half grades and introduced her to plenty of new things. After helping Kaiser make soaps and candles, King made three candles of her own and gave them away as Christmas gifts. After hiking with Kaiser, King has become a frequent tree-climber. And after years cooking and gardening with Kaiser, King has learned to like tomatoes and to try new foods.
“I’ve enjoyed watching her grow and change and be more open to things,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser’s love of the outdoors has rubbed off on King. The two have spent so many hours wandering through woods, collecting wildflowers and exploring nature they now have that trait in common.
“You’ve finally done it,” King once said to Kaiser. “I’m officially a nature girl.”
As the sun dipped behind nearby foothills, the pair came across it: King’s favorite tree. It was a toppled, Y-shaped cottonwood with a smattering of sprouting branches. King had named the tree’s scrawny branches — Ray, Poppy and Cherry — and used a rock to strip away its tough bark to make a seat, for maximum comfort as she sat in the tree.
Kaiser reminded King not to leave her water bottle tangled in the tree’s branches. That would be littering, Kaiser explained, and bad for the tree.
They spoke of returning in the summer, with a picnic, pillow and blanket, to relax by the tree once more.