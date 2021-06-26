SHERIDAN — You don’t always need a fancy college degree to earn success in business. Jeff Garrelts is the perfect example.
“I just kind of worked my way up,” said the 37-year-old Garrelts, principal and co-owner of Craftco.
Garrelts moved to Sheridan about 13 years ago. Twelve days after that he met his wife, Jessica. Besides his work at Craftco, they also own Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, a business they bought from previous owners in 2011.
“Jeff is the kind of guy that can do anything he sets his mind to,” Jessica Garrelts said. “He’s brilliant and determined.
“Being his partner both in life and in business is full of promise, adventure and security.”
Garrelts also serves on the Center for a Vital Community board and recently participated in Leadership Wyoming.
Garrelts tells his own story of hard work and success in the Sheridan business community in the following Q&A.
The Sheridan Press: So, you say you went to the “College of Hard Knocks.” Do you think that education has served you well?
Jeff Garrelts: It has served me well, and I think it was the only way for me to go. While not traditional or what is pushed upon us from our educational institutions, I’m confident many would do much better learning in real-world environments rather than a classroom setting. I’d like to see a future where more people are able to take this approach.
TSP: What were some of the things you learned that have helped make you successful?
JG: My success doesn’t come from traditional learning or education. It came from strong morals and ethics paired with hard work and dedication.
TSP: What drives you both personally and professionally?
JG: I like challenges and generally enjoy working and solving problems. While work can have its difficult days, most days I’d rather be out and about working than sitting around relaxing.
TSP: With your success, do you try to help show others what they could do or be, without a college degree?
JG: I may have a chip on my shoulder about wanting to be successful without a college degree, but it’s not something that I try to push onto anyone. We all learn differently and it has worked well for me. I encourage everyone within our organization to work to better themselves in any way possible.
TSP: Do you also try to give back to the community?
JG: I like to help out where I can as I would really like to see Sheridan keep the appeal that it has, and I know it will take hard work to keep it this way.
TSP: What are your future goals?
JG: I’m really interested in finding a way to make Craftco 100% employee owned.
TSP: How would you like to see the community of Sheridan grow?
JG: I’d like to see Sheridan grow in any way possible as long as it can maintain it’s hometown feel. A place where you can trust your neighbor, leave your car door unlocked, feel safe anywhere and anytime of day, etc.
TSP: What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?
JG: My first boss Ron Schlagel told me, “It doesn’t matter how much money you make, you’ll find a way to spend it all.” … I choose to be happy with a modest lifestyle and work to live within my means.
TSP: What is the best advice you’ve passed along to someone?
JG: I love to share the above advice that Ron shared with me. I also like to encourage those that I interact with to travel. … Seeing how others live and experience life can really help bring perspective to your current situation.