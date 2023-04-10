SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Chess Association will host its second international chess tournament at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan May 5-7.
The tournament is attracting players from across the U.S., with internationally recognized players including Grand Master Alex Fishbein attending from Tennessee, and Grand Master Fidel Corrales Jimenez and International Master Justin Sarkar attending from New York. For the second year in a row, players are expected to participate from the Kyrgyz Republic in Central Asia including Woman FIDE Master Sovetbekova Nurai. Wyoming State Chess Champion Dan Joelson of Cheyenne is also expected to attend.
“We are super excited to be hosting this international tournament again this year,” said Brian Kuehl, treasurer of the Sheridan Chess Association. “This is a tournament for all levels of players — we have kids and adults from Wyoming and surrounding states who will be playing in their first tournament in Sheridan. If you love chess, this is the tournament for you.”
Last year, the tournament attracted more than 75 contestants and was won by International Master Sarkar.
This year, the tournament has been expanded to include $7,575 in prizes awarded across four divisions so people can play against players of their own skill level from beginners to some of the top players in the world.
The Sheridan tournament will include:
• A Friday afternoon six-round “blitz” tournament where each player has five minutes to complete all of their moves in each game.
• Friday, Saturday and Sunday long-format games in an “Open” division that will include Grand Masters and International Masters.
• Saturday and Sunday long-format games in three divisions sorted by level of play from unrated/beginner to the top level of amateur play.
“We’re excited to add the new blitz tournament on Friday afternoon for people who like to play speed chess,” Kuehl said. “Blitz tournaments are a bit chaotic but they are a lot of fun to play and watch.”
The tournament is open to anyone who wants to play, provided they have joined the U.S. Chess Federation. To register for the tournament and for links to join the U.S. Chess Federation, see SheridanChess.com.