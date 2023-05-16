SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is set to begin construction of a new landfill cell.
The current landfill cell is nearing the end of its life, which is in 2024 and requires construction of the new cell to begin this spring to ensure the two cells overlap.
Four bids were submitted to the city for the first phase of cell 10, ranging from $2,737,680 to $4,564,403. Utilities Director Dan Roberts recommended the lowest bid, coming from Sheridan-based Mountain View Building for $2,737,680.
Roberts also said the city received a loan of up to $4,115,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The bid being less than the loan amount allows the city to borrow less than expected.
“We anticipate we’ll be able to borrow significantly less than what we (planned) to for this project,” Roberts said.
The new landfill cell will be located just east of the current landfill location. Cell 10 will include four construction phases that will provide the city with enough landfill space until 2078.
The design for the project was completed in November; the city also applied for CWRSF funding around the same time. Over the course of December and January, the city gained approval from Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for construction and received CWRSF funding. The city began accepting bids in March and stopped accepting bids in April.
Council voted unanimously to approve the bid from Mountain View Building for the landfill construction project.
Sheridan is honoring its police officers this week.
Monday marked the 61st annual National Peace Officer Memorial Day and the beginning of National Police Week.
“The week of May 15 each year is dedicated to all police officers who serve our communities across the nation,” Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said.”(Monday) specifically lends tribute to those who lost their lives for this great service.”
President John F. Kennedy issued a proclamation in 1962 establishing Police Week and Peace Officer Memorial Day; the day and week have been honored since.
Mayor Rich Bridger signed a proclamation recognizing National Police Week and National Peace Officer Memorial Day in Sheridan during the regular Sheridan City Council meeting Monday.
• Council voted unanimously to approve a reallocation of funds to purchase new pistols for Sheridan Police Department officers. The funds were previously set aside for parking lot renovations, though the project never came to fruition. Koltiska said previously SPD’s current pistols are nearing the end of their lifespans.
The purchase will include new Glock G45, 9 mm, semi-automatic pistols with a red dot sight and flashlight and holsters for officers. The total cost will be $32,119.94.
• Council voted unanimously to award the Hume Draw assessment to Water & Environmental Technologies’ Sheridan office. The bid from WET was $48,500; $35,000 will be paid for by a grant from WDEQ and remaining costs will be paid for by the city’s direct distribution funds.