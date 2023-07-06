SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved a new bar and grill liquor license granting process Wednesday evening, establishing five review criteria.
The five criteria are staffing, location and improvements, business plan, entertainment and timeline to open to the public.
The location and improvements criterion would consider how saturated the proposed location is with other liquor license-holding businesses and planned improvements to the location. For the timeline criterion, council would consider construction plans if necessary and whether the business would be open within the required one year after the license is awarded.
The council’s alcohol committee had to revisit the proposed resolution because multiple councilors expressed a desire June 12 for additional provisions to be included in the then-proposed resolution, including a tiebreaker process and the explicit ability to deny an inadequate application.
Should an application be deemed inadequate, Councilor Greg Luhman said the process won’t necessarily end for the applying party.
“We can request more information because we want them to succeed. So, we’re going to send them back and say, ‘OK, this is where you fail. Now you can come back to us again,’” Luhman said. “It’s a process that allows us to keep working and we want businesses to succeed.”
Should it be necessary, the tiebreaker process will include additional information from one or all of the parties, depending on the desire of the council.
The city of Sheridan last awarded a liquor license more than one year ago. A name was drawn out of a jar and Spruce was awarded the city’s 23rd retail liquor license after eight months and two days. The process was mired in controversy, in part because it was prolonged and unclear. Earlier this year, council approved a liquor license transfer from Spruce to Historic Cady, LLC, which Christer Johansson owns.
Only retail and bar and grill liquor licenses are limited; the city has 23 retail liquor licenses and 10 bar and grill liquor licenses.
The process now aims for more transparency and greater council involvement.
“The thing I like about this is it involves the whole council, all seven,” Councilor Steven Brantz said. “The last time we (awarded) a liquor license, it was down until the last minute. Everyone’s involved from the get-go.”
Resolution 27-23, which outlines the new process, was approved unanimously by council.
The city of Sheridan currently has six available bar and grill liquor licenses, though no parties have submitted an application to this point.
“We had one license a while back and like 10 people interested. Now we have six licenses and nobody’s interested,” Mayor Rich Bridger said.