SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved support for two local nonprofits, boosting funding for public transit and animal rescue in the community, during its regular meeting Monday.
The council approved up to $100,000 in fuel be donated to Goose Creek Transit, the public transportation system managed by The Hub on Smith.
Earlier this year, the council allocated $2.74 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to five different projects. That federal funding came in higher than expected at $3.12 million, allowing the city to distribute additional funds.
The largest of the allocations, totaling $100,000 and approved Monday, will help fund the public transportation program, which The Hub Executive Director Carmen Rideout said faced both increased costs and increased usage in the past fiscal year with gas costs alone increasing roughly 59% from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022.
The funding will come in the form of an in-kind gas contribution to the transit system, which already fills up its vehicles at the city service center. The contribution was approved by a 5-2 vote.
The council also approved a distribution of $50,000 to the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, which requested the funding through the General Purpose Excise Tax to stay afloat.
Last week, during a council work session, representatives from the animal rescue said the nonprofit has seen dramatic decreases in donations, due in large part to the economy.
Total income for the nonprofit went from $458,370 in 2020 to $358,119 in 2021, nonprofit representatives said. Meanwhile, expenses have steadily increased, from $348,280 in 2019 to $396,814 in 2020 and approximately $447,000 in 2021. Individual contributions have also trended down over that time, from $273,264 in 2019 to $199,053 in 2021.
Public comment Monday included some criticism of using taxpayer dollars to fund nonprofits and concern about setting a precedent for other organizations that receive funding through the GPET. Some council members expressed similar concerns.
“... I appreciate the comments of the negative consequences if they are unable to continue to operate at a certain capacity, but I don’t really see how it’s the role of the city taxpayers to be the bailout bank for organizations with financial issues,” Councilor Clint Beaver said.
Other council members said the fiscal contribution provides a city service the city itself cannot provide. They also noted Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue complements services provided by the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, rather than operating as a competing organization.
The additional GPET funding was approved with a 5-2 vote, with Beaver and Kristen Jennings voting against the funding.