Jemma Bublich, dressed as the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland, plants a kiss on the head of one Second Chance rescue cat on Oct. 30, 2021.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved support for two local nonprofits, boosting funding for public transit and animal rescue in the community, during its regular meeting Monday.

The council approved up to $100,000 in fuel be donated to Goose Creek Transit, the public transportation system managed by The Hub on Smith.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

