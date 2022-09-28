SHERIDAN — A few candidates took the stage alone to answer questions Tuesday during the second evening of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forums at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Sheridan City Council candidates, however, filled the stage, as all six candidates running for the three, four-year open seats attended and answered questions to close the evening’s event.
Riverton resident Marissa Selvig, running for U.S. House of Representatives under the Constitution Party of Wyoming, sat alone on the stage and answered questions, followed by two of the three candidates for governor — incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon and Democratic candidate Theresa A. Livingston.
Both candidates for superintendent of public instruction — Republican Megan Degenfelder and Democrat Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr. — were in attendance, as well as all candidates for Senate District 21 and House District 29.
Incumbent Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark sat alone onstage to answer questions from Chamber board member Anna Bailey. Write-in opposition Allan Moore did not attend.
Sheridan City Council candidates — Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel, Jack Wood, Greg Luhman, Lynette Cattaneo and Clint Beaver — fielded typical questions regarding affordable housing, budget line items and taxation, as well as what committee they wish to be involved in if elected, and what role the city has in business development.
Several candidates vouched for supporting seniors through providing financing to The Hub on Smith, decreasing city fees to help with the affordable housing crisis and reviewing the capital projects list as a budget line items to scrutinize.
Two taxes will be voted on for renewal this election season — countywide lodging tax and countywide sales and use tax. Nearly all candidates shared support for the lodging tax, as they said it is not paid by local citizens but instead by tourists visiting Sheridan. Mixed results came in for and against the sales and use tax, however, as some mentioned the city budget should not rely on funding voted on that could potentially be lost. Others said the tax is simply additional revenue that cities must rely on to fund necessary and beneficial services throughout a community.
Bailey concluded the evening by encouraging voters to visit Gail Symon’s wyvote.vote website, which details candidates for each race and provides general information about the upcoming general election.
Go vote
The general election is Nov. 8. To see a sample of your ballot, stop by the Sheridan County Elections office on the second floor of the Sheridan County Courthouse addition or look up your address on Sheridan County’s GIS map. To request an absentee ballot, call the Sheridan County Elections office at 307-674-2515.
