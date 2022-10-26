SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press recently caught up with candidates vying for seats on the Sheridan City Council in the November general election set for Nov. 8.
There are three seats up for grabs on the ballot, with six candidates. Clint Beaver is the only incumbent in the race. Additional candidates seeking the seats include Lynette Cattaneo, Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel and Jack Wood.
Oct. 25-27, The Sheridan Press will publish each candidate’s responses to questions regarding city government, priorities and spending. The responses have been minimally edited for style, grammar and space.
What are the top three challenges facing the city of Sheridan? How would you address each of those challenges as a member of Sheridan City Council?
Clint Beaver: 1) Maintaining the extensive infrastructure that the city is responsible for. Many of our utility pipelines are at or past their functional lifespans. Our streets and bridges need to be brought up to a better-quality standard. New parkland and pathways have been added, all requiring maintenance and repairs. This challenge is addressed by not taking on more financial burdens unless a source of funding to meet those burdens is identified.
2) Maintaining an effective workforce for city operations is becoming increasing challenging. Just like most employers, it is hard for the city to find qualified employees. We must keep our compensation competitive in the marketplace and treat our employees such that they want to work for the city.
3) Unfortunately, today many citizens think government should be the solution to any and all problems in our community. The city seems to always have someone coming forward with another idea of how city government should be involved in another mission. We need to carefully guard against “mission creep.” Wyoming municipalities have a number of defined functions. We need to perform those functions well and let the private and charitable sectors meet other needs.
Lynette Cattaneo: 1) Affordable housing — working with both city and county personnel along with the developers and other key people to engage strategic ideas. This is not a cut and dry quick fix, there will need to be dedication and thought outside the box to get this problem solved.
2. Maintenance of infrastructure — I feel there needs to be more attention given to the older and more vulnerable areas of Sheridan, I would work toward having our tax dollars spent on those types of issues first and foremost.
3. Growth — While growing is a necessary aspect of a thriving community I feel it is important to remember our roots. There are many generations of wonderful people here who are being priced out of our area, supporting them is critical.
Greg Luhman: Attainable housing: Provide opportunities to expand the city’s infrastructure to encourage housing development. Streamline the building permit process in an effort to remove the roadblocks that discourage housing opportunities within the city. I am also in support of the development of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council. This will be an important addition to the housing opportunities within Sheridan County in the next four years.
Preserve the history, traditions and culture of the Sheridan community. Be actively involved in the historical organizations that record our history and pass it on to new generations. Promote the arts community through promotion of projects that enhance the community in a way that supports the culture that has attracted so many to this place. Promote the downtown and all that it has to offer. Work to make the Main Street project, scheduled for next summer, be as smooth and painless as possible for those businesses affected by the project. Take the time to shop local.
Promote civil dialogue in all interactions with the public. This is the basic principle in our government and should be adhered to in our daily relations both personally and in our government. There is no place for “us versus them” within our working relationships.
Andrew Patceg: Three of the biggest issues facing Sheridan today are housing, fiscal responsibility and protecting against government overreach in the form of ordinances that are brought before council.
I think the best way to tackle the housing issue is to begin by remembering that council’s job is to create an environment that is conducive to development, as opposed to directly funding development. For that reason, I think we should look at zoning and possibly make some changes that allow for more starter homes to be built in Sheridan.
Fiscal responsibility is always a focus for governments that have been entrusted with the people’s tax dollars. I believe that spending should be prioritized on infrastructure and core duties for a city. We should make sure those needs are all met first.
Government overreach often comes in the form of unintended consequences of city ordinances. I plan to give careful consideration to each ordinance before council and offer suggested amendments when I think it may infringe on people’s individual and constitutional rights.
Terry Weitzel: All of the city’s top three greatest challenges are related to escalating inflation — affordable housing, retaining our city employees and increased costs for city services/equipment. These three challenges can be addressed through good planning such as saving to a rainy-day fund, making sure that we invest in our city employees so that we don’t lose them, and buying new vehicles and equipment wisely.
Jack Wood: 1) Our city’s infrastructure, by maintaining the integrity of the water and sewer systems as our community continues to grow.
2) Affordable housing, by working with the city and county, along with local builders helping to design an affordable housing system.
3) Police and fire departments, have the equipment and training required to perform their duties by keeping our community safe.
Tax revenues have increased for the city in recent years — where should the city be spending that additional funding?
Beaver: Of course, expenses for the city keep increasing too, so an increase in tax revenue does not mean that there is automatically a surplus of funds. Operating costs are higher and capital construction costs are higher. To the extent the city determines that it has truly surplus funds, they should be directed to savings (reserves). If, in the long term, there are still yet more surplus funds, the city should look at reducing the percentage of any optional sales taxes when the next ballot issue comes up. The optional sales taxes do not have to be approved at a full 1%, they can be set at a fraction thereof.
Cattaneo: Infrastructure
Luhman: As with any increased revenue there must be consideration for the city’s reserves, as well as fiscal responsibility with any increased spending. I would like to see the building department hire a knowledgeable plans reviewer that is vested in this community and its nuances. I also feel that the fire department has not been expanded to meet the growth of the city. This fire department is considered part of the necessary infrastructure in a community.
Patceg: I think city spending should focus on infrastructure and the core duties of the city. This includes streets, sanitary sewer, water, solid waste, police and fire protection, among other things. Improvements should also be coordinated, such as replacing or repairing utilities under a roadway if the roadway is going to be resurfaced. This combination of efforts is what is planned for the Main Street construction starting next year.
Weitzel: Saving to a rainy-day fund. Worthwhile capital projects such as the pathways. Investing in retaining our city employees.
Wood: We make sure that we have at least three to six months’ worth of savings in a fund for the city. This is to guarantee we have funding to cover expenses, if needed, in case of a downturn in our economy. As the city grows, we need to stay on top of the city's infrastructure to handle our growth. If we had an adequate amount of tax revenues, we could do more for the park and recreation district for our younger generation so they can enjoy our community as well.
Housing has long been a concern across the county. How can the city council alleviate the hardship of finding affordable housing in the community?
Beaver: As I promised to do four years ago, I have investigated any potential changes to the city’s code or fee structure that would marginally reduce the cost of housing development in Sheridan. Council has made changes to the code pertaining to setbacks and parking requirements that applied to the central portion of the city. We held public forums for discussion of allowing accessory dwelling units (which was not received well). Along with the county, we funded yet another housing study that made a number of recommendations. One of those recommendations, to change the plant investment fee (tap fee) to a sliding scale based on the size of the structure, had been floated before. The city’s FY23 budget includes funding to hire a consultant to tell us how to implement that change. I hope council follows through this time with actually making the change.
The city and county formed a joint committee to study another recommendation — housing land trusts. Council will soon decide whether to contribute $1.5 million to a fund for a housing land trust. This is not a recommendation that I can support because it is not a matter of removing governmental obstacles to development, it is the injection of government into the provision of housing.
Cattaneo: Use of infill lots at a reduced cost to buyers for the initial tap fees would help as well as allowing smaller lot size and less green space required.
Luhman: As I stated with a prior question, provide opportunities to expand the city’s infrastructure to encourage housing development. Streamline the building permit process in an effort to remove the roadblocks that discourage housing opportunities in the city. I am also in support of the development of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council. This will be an important addition to the housing opportunities in Sheridan County in the next four years.
Patceg: We have a deficit of availability for starter-level homes in our city. City council can help this by reviewing the current zoning and possibly make changes to allow more starter-level homes to be built. This should be our focus in the short term as this problem will have, and some say already has had, far reaching ripple effects into our workforce availability in Sheridan.
Weitzel: It is not the role of government to provide affordable housing. The city council can provide a good environment for developers to build more affordable housing in our community. The idea of a housing land trust interests me and has promise. ARPA monies could be used to buy land where a nonprofit entity could lease the land to a homeowner and the homeowner could build a house (possibly a less expensive modular home) on that land. Habitat for Humanity has successfully used a similar model of this and would help the city develop this nonprofit entity.
Wood: As a city councilman we will need to work with our home builders to help cut costs and offer discounts on fees. By helping them to build homes that are more affordable for our local community. This is something the city and council are working on now and the future looks bright for affordable housing.
What infrastructure projects should be atop the city’s priorities?
Beaver: I believe that extension of city water and sewer to facilitate potential annexation for residential (and commercial) development should be a top priority.
Cattaneo: Streets, bridges, water and sewer lines
Luhman: Both the attainable housing infrastructure and the fire department as it is an integral part of our infrastructure.
Patceg: Answering this question properly must begin by talking to the city of Sheridan public works and public utilities directors. I would start off by asking them how council could better support their efforts and where they may need greater funding.
There are big projects currently underway that are working toward improving aquatic habitat in and around the streams in Sheridan. I would like to see additional support or funding provided for addressing our water lines, replacing old and leaky sewer lines and repairing/repaving streets that are in bad condition.
Weitzel: We always want to provide adequate resources to maintain our streets, water, sewer, parks, pathways, clean waterways and trails while being attentive to the cost to taxpayers. If the budget allows, expansion of the pathways would be a priority for me.
Wood: The water and sewer system are a priority. We need to make sure that our sewer and water is available to all housing and commercial buildings now and in the future. We also need to start phasing out septic tanks within the city limits.