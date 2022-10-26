8-19-22 Election Photos 003.jpg
Buy Now

Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press recently caught up with candidates vying for seats on the Sheridan City Council in the November general election set for Nov. 8.

There are three seats up for grabs on the ballot, with six candidates. Clint Beaver is the only incumbent in the race. Additional candidates seeking the seats include Lynette Cattaneo, Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel and Jack Wood.

Recommended for you