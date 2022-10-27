SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press recently caught up with candidates vying for seats on the Sheridan City Council in the November general election set for Nov. 8.
There are three seats up for grabs on the ballot, with six candidates. Clint Beaver is the only incumbent in the race. Additional candidates seeking the seats include Lynette Cattaneo, Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel and Jack Wood.
Oct. 25-27, The Sheridan Press will publish each candidate’s responses to questions regarding city government, priorities and spending. The responses have been minimally edited for style, grammar and space.
Do you consider yourself a fiscal conservative? How would that be put into practice on city council? Please provide an example.
Beaver: “Fiscal conservative” in Sheridan, Wyoming, is a pretty meaningless label. Essentially every elected official adopts the label but not all put it into practice in the manner I do. I will give two examples of how I voted against wasteful spending. One, I opposed spending an extra $172,000 on a final design for add-on features at the Kendrick Pool that have not been approved by council. Two, I opposed the city’s spending to tear out the concrete flood control “chutes” downtown to be replaced with stream restoration at a cost of $30,000,000 (estimate). This cost will certainly rise over time before the project is undertaken. I have no problem recognizing benefits of stream restoration but anyone approving the ridiculous cost of the project cannot call themselves a fiscal conservative.
Cattaneo: I am a fiscal conservative, I don’t believe that just because the money is potentially available it should be used, at times a saving of funds is necessary with the unknowns that can occur. While I agree that our Kendrick Pool is a vital and important part of our community, I also feel the elaborate design is unnecessary. With our amazing YMCA available year-round, it seems excessive to spend the amount of money the proposed pool project is looking at when the outdoor pool is only available 90 or so days a year.
Luhman: I lean toward being fiscally conservative but consider each decision on its own merit versus following a hard line. Again civil dialogue should be a part of any discussion of an issue. For instance, the funding request by the Second Chance Cat Rescue recently. There was a lot of good discussion from both views on this funding. The council decided to fund the rescue but with that funding comes accountability of that spending by the city and the community.
Patceg: Yes, I do consider myself to be a fiscal conservative. And plainly put, that means it is the job of government to make sure our tax dollars are being spent wisely and prudently. As I mentioned before, I think it’s the right time for the city of Sheridan to focus again on infrastructure and costs associated with the core duties of a city. This would mean temporarily placing less emphasis on amenities while making sure to take good care of the assets we already have. Despite the increase in tax revenues in the last couple years, there may be lean times coming, and we need elected officials who are looking into the future and are ready to address those types of issues if they come.
Weitzel: Yes, I am a fiscal conservative. I would look at each fiscal year budget to ensure the city is spending the taxpayers’ money in the best way. If tax revenues are down, I would not be in favor of new capital projects.
Wood: I live off a budget at home and in my business and would expect the city to do the same.
Some individuals have advocated for lower sales taxes in Sheridan. Do you agree with those efforts? Why or why not?
Beaver: The state of Wyoming imposes the first 4% of sales tax. The other 2% is imposed by the voters at elections every four years. I support putting those “optional” taxes on the ballot for the citizens to decide. Personally, I don’t mind paying those two cents on the dollar as the city has mostly used the revenues responsibly. Two percent also pales in comparison with the federal government’s “tax increase” to consumers in the form of 8-10% annual inflation.
Cattaneo: I feel it is important at times of economic distress that if possible cutting taxes is a good idea, with the understanding that once the economy improves those taxes may be voted back in. I also feel all of the people of Sheridan should be given a concise and clear breakdown of where those optional funds actually go. While visiting with voters over the past few months many have expressed that they would like more information on all topics of city finances; they feel left in the dark. I encourage the community members to get involved, come to meetings, express their questions and concerns to their representatives, the annual budget is open for public review and comment.
Luhman: I am not in favor of any new tax that will burden the residents of Sheridan. The current property tax increases have burdened the elderly and low-income families. I do believe the Optional One-Cent Tax and the Capital Facilities Tax play an important role in the funding of projects that would otherwise go unfunded and possibly set back or harm the community.
Patceg: As a conservative and a fiscal conservative, yes, I agree with lower taxes. I think it’s a collaborative effort of carefully examining the city budget and expenditures with a goal of identifying areas that could be trimmed. I think the people of Sheridan are a good and generous people, and I believe the government would do well to pull back in some cases and allow opportunities for citizens to step up and support the types of projects they would like to see in our town. And I believe that people know best how to spend their own money, which is why I advocate for lower taxes and greater charitable giving and philanthropy.
Weitzel: I do not advocate for lower sales taxes in Sheridan, because it helps fund public safety and the maintenance of our streets, water, sewer, parks, pathways, clean waterways and trails. Visitors/non-residents to Sheridan help pay taxes for goods and services purchased in Sheridan.
Wood: All of us would like to have lower taxes. We start with the state and raise hell with the overcharging of our homeowner taxes and the vehicle registration fees. Sheridan’s current tax rate is sufficient to give our city and its residents peace of mind that we can do and pay for what’s needed. We do not need to raise taxes for now or in the foreseeable future.
If budget cuts would need to occur in the city, what areas would you look at first to reduce the city’s budget?
Beaver: Capital projects would be the first to cut. City operation of core functions need to have highest priority for funds. Non-core functions would undergo cuts after the capital projects have been trimmed.
Cattaneo: I feel it is important to maintain city services and with an eye on public safety. If cuts are needed, I will assure the citizens of this community that they will continue to feel comfortable knowing they will have an adequate police and fire department for their safety and have access to clean water and sanitary services. If cuts are necessary "the nice to haves — such as extended walking paths, expansion of our community parks and or additional dog parks would be reevaluated.” It has always and will continue to be important that city services should remain at their present level with a watchful eye to not grow government while watching and evaluating all purchases, programs and expenditures.
Luhman: I would first look to the efficiency of the operations of the city to find areas that would provide cost savings. All departments should be considered when doing budget cuts. Department heads are the most knowledgeable employees to find areas to trim and should be intricately involved.
Patceg: As previously stated, I support focusing our spending on infrastructure and the core duties and needs of the city. I believe we are in a position where we could wait to fund additional amenity improvements until we are sure that we’ve covered the basic needs.
Weitzel: New capital projects.
Wood: If we had to cut our budget, I would look at the city administration and see how and if we could help streamline it better to be more efficient. Walking paths and city benches could wait until we got our budget in order. I’m not for employee layoffs if possible.