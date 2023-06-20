SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger called comments from Councilors Andrew Patceg and Kristen Jennings a "surprise attack" Monday when the two councilors were critical of the budget during its final approval.
Despite multiple opportunities to voice concerns or make amendments to the proposed budget, including a May 9 budget work session and May 22 and June 12 Sheridan City Council study sessions, Councilors Kristen Jennings and Andrew Patceg declined to do either until Monday’s regular Sheridan City Council meeting.
“I have not been a fan of using the people's money to expand amenities in a city that already has a great number. I believe in being fiscally conservative,” Patceg said. “I don't completely understand why extra revenue that the city receives can't be applied toward projects that fall under our enterprise funds.”
Some of the projects, Patceg said, could include additional street repairs, water main repairs and constructing sidewalks.
Patceg also said he viewed portions of the city’s budget as unconstitutional; he specifically mentioned the allocation of funds to nonprofit organizations that do not directly correlate to the health of citizens or benefit poorer citizens. The only nonprofit specifically mentioned was The Hub on Smith.
Councilor Terry Weitzel asked city attorney Brendon Kerns whether any portion of the city’s budget is unconstitutional.
“No, sir,” Kerns replied.
Mayor Rich Bridger and Councilor Greg Luhman criticized Patceg and Jennings for waiting until the last minute to voice their concerns about the city’s budget.
“We had meetings in regards to this, we had several meetings actually, and nobody said, ‘Boo.’ So, I take exception to that and that we’re going to get lectured now,” Bridger said. “Because we went through the process and that was always fine, we had to work this budget out, we presented it to you guys, we asked for a reflection from everyone on council and did not hear anything.
“So, this is just a surprise attack. If you want to bring it forward beforehand, that’s great,” Bridger continued. “But, when we come to the last minute of the last day of the last hour and I’m getting lectured on our budget, I take offense to that.”
Jennings said she waited to comment because, as she has noticed in previous years, she is in the minority on Sheridan City Council.
“I understand from previous history, that my beliefs about the budget are in a minority with the council,” she said.
Given that understanding, Jennings added she “chose not to waste everybody’s time,” by bringing forth amendments that may not have been well received by fellow councilmembers.
The city of Sheridan’s budget this year is structured slightly differently than years past, in part because new software is being used. Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the budget this year also accounts for rollover money from last year, grants the city has applied for but has not yet been awarded, unallocated capital facilities tax and franchise fees. Should the city not be awarded a grant, though, allocated funds from the grant will not be spent.
Council passed the city’s budget with a 5-2 vote with Patceg and Jennings dissenting. This year’s budget totals $97,225,679, which is about $43 million more than previous years, largely due to the additional information included in this year’s budget.
Teal Springs Subdivision
Council considered a proposal to rezone 64.99 acres from B-1 Business District to a planned unit development located at 2340 Wetlands Drive, between Brundage and Coffeen avenues.
Several community members shared concerns about the consequences of the rezoning, including impacts on nearby wetlands, the location of the homes being built and exacerbating the housing issues already facing Sheridan.
“I'm really concerned about developments like this getting approved that are very expensive and what that will do to the rest of the housing prices here in town and just affordable housing in general,” said Claire Deuter, a Sheridan resident.
Matt Frisbie, a developer for the project, said no homes will be built on a wetland and a redesign had been completed to mitigate wetland disturbance on the property. Frisbie said the redesign allowed for disturbance of less than one-tenth of an acre. He also said he anticipates receiving a 404 Permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, which allows dredging in wetlands.
As for housing concerns, Frisbie said the development may help to free up cheaper housing around Sheridan.
“If there's medium to higher prices of homes here, what happens is that people can move out of other homes that might be more affordable for others to move in,” he said. “So, there's a little bit of a cause and effect that happens within the housing industry.”
Luhman said he felt many concerns regarding the rezoning were addressed by Frisbie and the consultants present.
“I think that a lot of the issues we’re talking about tonight have been covered, especially with the wetlands and watershed,” Luhman said.
Councilor Shawn Day made a motion to table the conversation until a later date, which would have allowed more information to be gathered; the motion subsequently failed. Day said he would have liked to receive more information before voting on the rezoning.
The city of Sheridan Planning Commission discussed the Teal Springs Subdivision rezoning during its May 8 meeting.
Council third read and passed the Teal Springs Subdivision PUD with a vote of 6-1; Day was the lone ‘no’ vote.