SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger called comments from Councilors Andrew Patceg and Kristen Jennings a "surprise attack" Monday when the two councilors were critical of the budget during its final approval.

Despite multiple opportunities to voice concerns or make amendments to the proposed budget, including a May 9 budget work session and May 22 and June 12 Sheridan City Council study sessions, Councilors Kristen Jennings and Andrew Patceg declined to do either until Monday’s regular Sheridan City Council meeting.

