Steve Brantz
Councilor Steve Brantz discusses the proposed updates to an emergency powers ordinance during Sheridan City Council Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Sheridan City Hall.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members opted to table an ordinance that would grant the city administrator additional authority during a community emergency such as a flood or wildfire, opting to wait for a chance to review the Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan update before moving the ordinance forward.

Councilor Kristen Jennings noted the ordinance would allow the city administrator to take actions in accordance with the Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan, but that plan is currently being updated. While Sheridan City Council will have a chance to review that plan, Jennings said she did not feel comfortable agreeing to that without having seen it.

