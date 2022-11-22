SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members opted to table an ordinance that would grant the city administrator additional authority during a community emergency such as a flood or wildfire, opting to wait for a chance to review the Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan update before moving the ordinance forward.
Councilor Kristen Jennings noted the ordinance would allow the city administrator to take actions in accordance with the Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan, but that plan is currently being updated. While Sheridan City Council will have a chance to review that plan, Jennings said she did not feel comfortable agreeing to that without having seen it.
Councilor Steve Brantz also expressed concerns with the proposed ordinance revision.
"We are here to serve and protect our community," Brantz said. "So when I hear words like authority and power, it's a red flag to me."
Sheridan City Council members began discussing the need for an emergency powers and response ordinance at a meeting earlier this month. City attorney Brendon Kerns said in the past — during flooding situations or other weather-related incidents in particular — the city did not have the ability to declare a state of emergency.
While the emergency operations plan being updated countywide provides numerous examples of the types of emergencies that would require quick response such as floods, roadway failures, critical infrastructure failure, fires or other severe weather, the current city ordinance only allows the governing body to issue an emergency proclamation for mob action or civil disobedience.
The ordinance revision, as written, would allow the mayor to issue an emergency proclamation, which then authorizes the city administrator to take necessary steps to respond, including the expenditure of funds, hiring of employees and hiring contractors. However, within 48 hours, the mayor would also need to call a city council meeting to determine whether an emergency exists and what powers should be granted to the city administrator. If no meeting takes place, the emergency proclamation ends.
Two members of the public expressed concerns about the ordinance revision Monday. One worried about putting power in the hands of an unelected official, as if those powers are abused holding the individual to account is more difficult.
Andrew Patceg, who will join the council in January after being elected earlier this month, also voiced concerns about unintended consequences, particularly around language in the ordinance allowing the city to suspend licenses. While the intent is to suspend licenses pertaining to liquor or gatherings, Patceg asked the language in the ordinance be more specific.
Since the topic was first introduced earlier this month, city attorney Brendon Kerns also added language making clear the emergency powers ordinance does not apply to epidemics or pandemics.
Due to the number of concerns, and the desire to review the final Sheridan County Emergency Operations Plan, the council voted unanimously Monday to table the ordinance revision until the updated plan is complete.