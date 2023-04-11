10-20-20 sheridan college stock 7web.jpg

Snow sprinkles Sheridan College’s landscaping Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — At the end of March, eight members from Sheridan College’s Agriculture Club had success while competing at the National Professional Agriculture Student Organization Conference (PAS) in De Moines, Iowa.

PAS is a one-of-a-kind national collegiate-level competition-style learning model that gives students practical and hands-on development opportunities essential for career success.

