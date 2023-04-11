SHERIDAN — At the end of March, eight members from Sheridan College’s Agriculture Club had success while competing at the National Professional Agriculture Student Organization Conference (PAS) in De Moines, Iowa.
PAS is a one-of-a-kind national collegiate-level competition-style learning model that gives students practical and hands-on development opportunities essential for career success.
PAS provides team and individual events as part of its competition. Team events require a presentation, a written exam and a current event or identification exam. Individual events include a written exam, a current event and an identification exam. Individuals can also compete in the interview category, where they are judged independently on their interviewing skills, resume and cover letter.
Sheridan College’s Equine Team earned first place overall in the competition. The team members include Lainey Konetzki, Paige Padilla and Jalynn Grubl.
Sheridan College’s Farm Business Management Specialist team earned third place overall. The team members include Kenny Raymond, Logan Lapica, and Taylor Burch.
Sam Bisso and Alexis Shepard also competed independently in the Animal Health division.
The Equine Team and the Farm Business Management Specialist team competed independently in the Employment Interview division based on their current degree program.
Kenny Raymond earned first place in the Employment Interview Forestry and Natural Resources division.
“The Ag Club would like to thank the community for their support through donations or by attending fundraisers,” said SC’s Animal Science Instructor, Rebecca Atkinson. “The support allows us to travel to National PAS, which is a tremendous experience for students.”