SHERIDAN — A Sheridan College alumni recently published his first book at the age of 61.
J. Kirk Perry, retiring state police intelligence analyst and military veteran, published the first book of a trilogy titled "Melik Nightcat and the Elven Prince: The Key of Brundag." The story follows an empress' favorite agent, Melik Nightcat and his black cat Midnight as they attempt to take an unauthorized vacation when they are recruited for a quest to recover an ancient relic with the power to control dragons.
Perry earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Sheridan College before earning a bachelor's in administration of justice at the University of Wyoming, followed by a juris doctorate.
He's wrapping up a 30-year career with the state police and currently lives in central Illinois. His parents, Jim and Dianna Perry, own property and have lived in Sheridan for more than 40 years.