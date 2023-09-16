SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College is proud to present “Homecoming, works by Sheridan College Alumni,” featuring the work of Peytin Fitzgerald, Jandey Shackelford and Nichole Wolz on Thursday.
The event will include an artist talk at 4 p.m. and an opening reception at 5 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.
Peytin Fitzgerald is a queer artist, who is currently based in Peoria, Illinois and serving as assistant to the interim director at Normal Editions Workshop, located in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts at Illinois State University. The artist’s work has been exhibited at Transpace Gallery at Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois; the Joe McCauley Art Gallery at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois; and most recently, Our House Entertainment in Peoria.
In 2020, Fitzgerald completed a residency at the Stay Home Gallery in Paris, Tennessee. The artist received a Bachelor of Fine Art in Studio Art and a minor in Gender and Women’s Studies from the University of Wyoming, as well as a Master of Fine Art in Printmaking from Illinois State University.
Jandey Shackelford received her MFA from the University of Arizona in May 2023. She was named a Langlois Fellow, a Graduate Access Fellow and a Medici Scholars Grant recipient. She has been selected for a number of juried exhibitions in museums and galleries in both the U.S. and internationally. These include the University of Wyoming Art Museum, The Brinton Museum and the University of South Australia Gallery.
Nichole Wolz is an artist currently living in Indiana. She has exhibited work internationally in the United Kingdom and throughout Wyoming, Indiana, Utah, New Mexico, Iowa and Virginia. Wolz earned her AFA from Sheridan College, a BFA in Studio Art and a BA in Art History from the University of Wyoming. She is currently an MFA candidate in Printmaking at Indiana University. To learn more about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts.