 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College is proud to present “Homecoming, works by Sheridan College Alumni,” featuring the work of Peytin Fitzgerald, Jandey Shackelford and Nichole Wolz on Thursday.

The event will include an artist talk at 4 p.m. and an opening reception at 5 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.

