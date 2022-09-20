SHERIDAN — First established with a simple proposal in January 2021, the partnership between Sheridan College and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for management of the AgriPark has been successful, Sheridan WYO Rodeo board member Zane Garstad said.
From January to July of 2022, there have been a total of 469 reservations, with an estimated 4,500 people participating in events held at the facility in northern Sheridan.
The property features a large indoor and outdoor space. There are pens and a loafing shed, with an additional eight stalls on the north end of the outdoor arena.
Garry Mefford who utilizes the facility for winter rodeos, schedules around 12 events per year.
“In the winter time when it is snowing and below zero, we cannot hold a rodeo,” Mefford said. “It is very helpful to have our own local indoor arena.”
As a part of the agreement, the Sheridan College rodeo team has priority use of the arena for practices and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo can schedule other events outside of those practices.
“We will typically rent or lease out the location,” Garstad said. “We really want the community to use the space. Like any other sport, you have to develop those skills from your youth.”
Events held at the AgriPark have included the Family Fun Equine Series, Youth Breakaway Roping Clinic and North American Dog Agility Council Dog Agility Trials.
The main events that the Sheridan WYO Rodeo hosts tend to have an equine and livestock focus, however, rentals are starting to branch out into other areas such as dog agility.
The AgriPark has been open for approximately 10 years, but did experience some closures due to COVID-19.
Sheridan College President Walter Tribley complimented the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for its community success and noted that the week surrounding the summer event serves as a way to market and promote the AgriPark.
“They have really helped us as far as managing and marketing the opportunity for the community,” Tribley said.
Tribley also acknowledged the responsibility the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board has undertaken, making sure the facility is clean and presentable. In total, the board has purchased $12,000 worth of equipment for the college to keep the facility looking its best. These improvements include new ground, reconditioning the roping chute and lead-up alley with new concrete floors and footers, installation of new fans, reconfiguration of arena gates and improvements to the loafing shed stall area.
“We just appreciate working with the college,” Garstad said. “They are really easy to work with and we are very grateful for this partnership.”
Garstad hopes to see greater involvement from the community going into the next year of the partnership.
