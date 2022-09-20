SHERIDAN — First established with a simple proposal in January 2021, the partnership between Sheridan College and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for management of the AgriPark has been successful, Sheridan WYO Rodeo board member Zane Garstad said. 

From January to July of 2022, there have been a total of 469 reservations, with an estimated 4,500 people participating in events held at the facility in northern Sheridan. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

