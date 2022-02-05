SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will recognize its 2021 Excellence Award recipients. Each year, five individuals who have made exemplary efforts to support the goals and overall mission of the college are recognized as award recipients. Individuals are selected based on nomination by their peers.
Criminal justice faculty member Jonni Joyce is the 2021 Faculty of the Year. Student Maddie Kukes describes her as a passionate and dedicated instructor who goes out of her way to support students.
“Jonni is open-minded, inclusive and respectful to all. She challenges and supports students to do their best,” Kukes said. “When she is teaching, Jonni’s passion for criminal justice shines.”
Administrative Staff of the Year was awarded to registrar Christina Rigdon.
“Christina works diligently to ensure our district remains in compliance on many levels. She is also working on several statewide projects and is seen as a leader amongst her peers,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Jen Crouse. “She always has a positive attitude and is an amazing problem solver.”
This year’s Classified Staff of the Year is Dennis Wood, facilities specialist and crew lead. Wood was recognized for taking pride in his work and his positive interactions with students.
“The Whitney building looks great because of Dennis’s dedication to his work. Both students and fellow employees look forward to seeing his smiling face every day,” Crouse said. “Dennis is always willing help when asked and speaks to students with kindness and respect.”
Amber Townsend, a longtime adjunct instructor who teaches American Sign Language at Sheridan College, was awarded Adjunct of the Year. Townsend was recognized for bringing her joy for teaching into the classroom every day and creating a great learning environment for her students.
“Amber has the ability to make students comfortable and at ease. She always shares stories from her experiences in the field to help students learn,” said Audrey Steinhorst, human resource generalist. “She helps others understand the deaf community while teaching American Sign Language to students of all levels and ages.”
The 2021 Student of the Year is Eric Trueblood, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a U.S. Army veteran from Sheridan. He is pursuing his nursing degree after graduating with an Associate of Science degree in exercise science with high honors and Certificate of Completion in personal trainer education with high honors in 2021.
“Eric's academic performance; his reputation of courage and integrity; his contributions to the veteran community on campus; his reputation among staff, faculty and students; and his inclusive, helpful and positive attitude all make him more than deserving of the Student of the Year Award,” said Samuel Draznin, veterans advisor.
All 2021 Excellence Award recipients were honored during an awards ceremony at Sheridan College in January.