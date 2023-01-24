SHERIDAN — Sheridan College faculty and staff gathered to honor SC’s 2022 Excellence Awards winners this week.
Each year, the institution awards five recipients nominated by their peers whose efforts overwhelmingly support the goals and mission of Sheridan College. This year’s award recipients include Angel Sparkman, agriculture faculty; Megan Boedeker, coordinator of academic affairs; Kelley Cosgrove, retention mentor; Brian Menkhaus, adjunct faculty of anatomy and physiology; Mason Means, a second-year music major.
Agriculture business faculty member, Angel Sparkman, is the 2022 Faculty of the Year. Sparkman joined Sheridan College’s full-time faculty at the beginning of this year and has made a lasting impression on those around her.
“She tells me she loves what she gets to do every single day, and the students recognize that,” said Mae Smith, Sheridan College agriculture program director. “I also would like to share a student’s nomination. It says, ‘She has been one of the most influential people in my life. Not only does she make me want to do my best in the classroom, but also in life.’”
This year’s Classified Staff of the Year is Megan Boedeker, an academic affairs coordinator. Boedeker was described as 100% committed to students and faculty by Castillo-Garrison, Sheridan College vice president of academic affairs.
“The work Megan does helps us with our accreditation process, and managing our curriculum is instrumental,” Castillo-Garrison said. “The support she provides to academics and every faculty member is exemplary.”
Administrative Staff of the Year was awarded to Kelley Cosgrove, retention manager of TRIO and college success.
“Kelley is always present, always pursuing her goals, and always trying to make everyone else’s job easier,” said SC director of college success programs Joseph Aguirre.
Brian Menkhaus, an adjunct instructor who has taught anatomy and physiology at SC for the past six years, was awarded adjunct of the year. Menkhaus was recognized for his initiative while the institution was building an online learning environment for science programs.
“Brian always puts students first, and he is always prioritizing student success,” said Jay Araas, Sheridan College chair of math and science.
The 2022 Student of the Year is Mason Means of Gillette. He is expected to graduate this spring with a certificate in music technology and an Associate of Fine Arts, with aspirations to continue his education in music at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Between his studies, he served as an on-campus mail room assistant, a student orientation advising and registration leader, and in the Pride Club.
“Mason is one of the best writers and thinkers of my time teaching at Sheridan College,” said Mark Elliot Bergman, Sheridan College director of strings and orchestral studies. “He is caring, intentional, and authentic. I am excited to see what the future has in store for Mason.”