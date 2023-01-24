01-24-23 PEOPLE 2022 Excellence Award WinnersWEB.jpg
Sheridan College Excellence Awards recipients, pictured Jan. 16, 2023, include, from left, Brian Menkhaus, Angel Sparkman, Megan Boedeker, Mason Means and Kelley Cosgrove.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College faculty and staff gathered to honor SC’s 2022 Excellence Awards winners this week. 

Each year, the institution awards five recipients nominated by their peers whose efforts overwhelmingly support the goals and mission of Sheridan College. This year’s award recipients include Angel Sparkman, agriculture faculty; Megan Boedeker, coordinator of academic affairs; Kelley Cosgrove, retention mentor; Brian Menkhaus, adjunct faculty of anatomy and physiology; Mason Means, a second-year music major.

