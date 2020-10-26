SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents “Chasing Light," a dance performance by Liz Dibble and the Sheridan College Dance department, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts. Guest dancer Liz Dibble is assistant director of the Brigham Young University Dance Ensemble and adjunct faculty at BYU.
Over the past month, Stephanie Koltiska, Sheridan College dance faculty member, has been rehearsing with students to learn three new works choreographed by Dibble for the performance. It will include a mix of live dance performed by Sheridan College Dance students and dance film created and performed by the BYU Dance Ensemble.
According to Whitney Center for the Arts Concert Hall and Performing Arts Coordinator Ryan Landis, the performance will be an uplifting exploration of hope.
“Chasing Light will explore the ways that we are able to find hope in the midst of these uncertain times,” said Landis. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this special opportunity, whether in-person or via livestream.”
In addition to the performance on Halloween weekend, Dibble will spend a week in residence at Sheridan College starting on Oct. 26, teaching master classes and working to create a new work in collaboration with Sheridan College Dance students.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students and are available for purchase online at www.sheridan.edu/arts or by calling the WCA Box Office at 307-670-0360. Livestream tickets are also available for $10. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.