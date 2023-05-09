SHERIDAN — Sheridan College welcomes Rosie Berger as the keynote speaker at the 2023 spring commencement May 14 at 1 p.m. inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. This event is free and open to the community, friends and families of the graduating class of 2023.
“We are honored to have Rosie Berger as our commencement speaker,” said Sheridan College President Walt Tribley. “Through her dedication to excellence and leadership in the State of Wyoming, Rosie Berger has made a lasting and positive impact on our State.”
Berger has more than 20 years of experience in public service and government, serving in senior-level and leadership positions in the Wyoming State Legislature, Council of State Governments, National Conference of State Legislatures, Congressional Conference on Civic Education and the Wyoming Film Division Task Force. She served seven terms in the Wyoming House of Representatives as a senior leadership team member, serving as Majority Leader from 2014-16. During her tenure in the Wyoming State Legislature, Berger championed economic development and education initiatives that benefited Wyoming’s workers and families. Berger served six years on the Wyoming Parks and Cultural Resources Commission and numerous local civic boards, including the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce, Dog and Cat Shelter, Sheridan Arts Council and WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
She spent decades working in the travel industry as a travel consultant and business owner and worked in various business management, film location and event coordination positions. Berger served on the Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission, the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming initiative. Berger spends time as a facilitator and trainer for the National Institute for Civil Discourse and Leadership Wyoming. She serves on the Brinton Museum National Advisory Council and boards of Climb Wyoming, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus — which she founded in 2008.