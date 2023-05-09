SHERIDAN — Sheridan College welcomes Rosie Berger as the keynote speaker at the 2023 spring commencement May 14 at 1 p.m. inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. This event is free and open to the community, friends and families of the graduating class of 2023.

“We are honored to have Rosie Berger as our commencement speaker,” said Sheridan College President Walt Tribley. “Through her dedication to excellence and leadership in the State of Wyoming, Rosie Berger has made a lasting and positive impact on our State.”

