SHERIDAN — More than 40 Sheridan College students earned degrees or certificates at the end of the fall 2021 semester. Sheridan College officials said they are proud to recognize the following graduates for their achievements.
• Juan E. Aguado, Associate of Applied Science, Machine Tool Technology with Honors
• Heidi Penelope Araiza Lopez, Associate of Science, Elementary Education with High Honors
• Jessica Lynn Ashby, Associate of Applied Science, Engineering Technology with Honors
• Elias L. Cadena, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Networking Administration with Honors
• Casey D. Cash, Associate of Science, Secondary Education
• Duke Dillon Chesnut, Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture
• Marlaina Anne Coonis , Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education with High Honors
• Emma Kathryn Daigle, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Mercy Lynn Duval, Associate of Fine Arts, Art
• Courtney Dawn Eckley, Associate of Arts, Psychology
• Eric Hunter Engstrom, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology
• Cory Lionel Gagner, Associate of Arts , Human Services, Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner
• Reid Holmes, Associate of Science, Biology
• Tristian Paul Jackson, Associate of Arts, Human Services, Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner
• Spencer Anthony Kuzara, Associate of Applied Science, Machine Tool Technology with Honors
• James Thomas Lane, Associate of Science, Agricultural Business
• Kaelixte Ashlie LeFave , Associate of Science, Athletic Training
• Rheagan Abaigeal Logan, Associate of Science, Biology with High Honors
• Bridgette Elaine Maxey, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Makinzie Dane McGonigal, Associate of Science, Health Science with High Honors
• Hailey Jo McGuire, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Samantha Jo Mitchell, Associate of Arts, Human Services with Honors, Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner with Honors
• Carl Louis Morton, Associate of Fine Arts, Art with High Honors
• Jaycee Page Nabrotzky, Associate of Science , Health Science with High Honors
• Linda Ann Osorio, Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner
• Jessica Lynn Paul, Associate of Science, Health Science with Honors
• Emily H. Pond, Associate of Science, Health Science
• Kaylee Rae Reiff, Associate of Fine Arts, Art
• Madison Elizabeth Reimers, Associate of Arts, Psychology
• Sydney Marie Scheresky-O'Neil, Associate of Science, General Science with Honors
• Amber Dawn Steier, Associate of Arts, Theater
• Allison Grace Sweeney, Associate of Science, General Studies with Honors, Certificate of Completion Business with Honors
• Justin John Tenke, Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology
• Linsey Eileen Tritschler, Associate of Science, Business with Honors
• Eric M. Trueblood, Certificate of Completion , Personal Trainer Education with High Honors
• Nathanael Abraham Walker, Associate of Arts, Human Services