SHERIDAN — Sheridan College recently recognized students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester. Sheridan College has three honor roll lists: President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll and Part-Time Honor Roll.
There were 83 students who earned a place on the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 84 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Finally, the 59 students named to the Part-Time Honor Roll earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.
The following students from Sheridan County were named to the President’s Honor Roll:
Sheridan
Alice Anderson, Ethan Arizona, Stephen Bagnani, Kimra Barber, Riley Billings, Rachel Black, Alison Dooley, Sharla Durgin, Sarah Ellis, Jezteen Garwood, Jammye Haroldson, Riley Hauf, Rebecka Hurley, Ethan Johnson, Kelton Koehn, June Laing, Mikayla Langer, Steven Langevin, Mason Means, Michelle Moore, Mollie Morris, Kindra Munda, Olivia Munroe, Jillian O’Brien, Damien Patton, Nolan Rader, Rachel Ryan, Cassidy Schellinger, Ruben Serna, Leor Statlander, Martha Stocker, Colin Stroup, Kelsi Tarver, Michelle Terry, Pyper Tiffany, Courtney Wallach, Jacob Webb, Elisha Wood, Eric Zappa,
Ranchester
Gabrielle Johnson
The following students from Sheridan County were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll:
Sheridan
Simon Alen, Jordyn Bason, Brooklyn Bowie, Madisyn Danforth, Seth Deutscher, Jordyn Diaz, Samantha Dillon, Lindsie Farver, Kylie Fronk, Rayne Goins, Seth Kreiger, Estephania Martinez, Dekken Mayer, Camden McArthur, Bryson Miranda, Quinten Nansel, Blessing Okanigbuan, Paige Padilla, Corrie Robbins, Sarah Rowe, Amee Russell, Jacob Seidel, Dawn Sipe, Berkley Smith, Cameron Springsteen, Quinton Suska, Marc Jon Train, Chad Turley, Kiplynn Vangieson, Jill Verdier, Branton Williams, Anela Wright
Ranchester
Donovan Klier, Jesse Rodriguez
The following students from Sheridan County were named to the Sheridan College Part-Time Honor Roll:
Sheridan
Meagan Anderson, Megan Beld, Miranda Cone, Jadyn Detavernier, Jessica Courtney, Wesley Dobrenz, Katherine Emond, Madison Garneau, Kaycie Garner, Suzanne Gonda, Kinsey Hegy, Alyssa Hodge, Kelsey Jacobs, Threhaa Knutson, Rebecca Ledingham, Ryan Levanen, Heide Rader, Jeremy Reynolds, Leah Roush, Teal Scheuber, James Scott, Noelle Sharp, Taziree Smith, Ariel Sondgeroth, Michelle Switzenberg, Clara Syring, Eric Trueblood, Chelsea-Victoria Turner, Stacie Wells, Sarah White, Jessica Winner, Danielle Zurfluh
Big Horn
Jessica Dudman
Ranchester
Amy Simonson, Angela Hernandez-Esparza, Jordan Rudolph
Dayton
Carolyn Vernon