SHERIDAN — Sheridan College held its 73rd commencement ceremony May 14, 2022. More than 200 degrees and certificates were earned by students at Sheridan College this year.
“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone,” said Walt Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “Our students at Sheridan College continue to excel while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to the class of 2022.”
The following is a list of Sheridan College students who completed their course work and received a degree or certificate from Sheridan County:
Sheridan
Michelle Agnew — Associate of Science, general studies
Ethan Arizona — Certificate of Completion, construction technology, with high honors
Megan Beld — Associate Degree in Nursing, with honors
Brianna Bonefield — Associate of Fine Arts, art, with honors
Brooklyn Bowie — Associate of Science, health science, with honors
Seth Deutscher — Associate of Science, business, with honors
Alison Dooley — Associate of Science, biology, with high honors
Katherine Emond — Associate of Applied Science, engineering technology, Certificate of Completion, visual arts, with honors
Leah Frank — Associate of Science, general studies
Madison Garneau — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing, with high honors
Kaycie Garner — Associate Degree in Nursing, with high honors
Maria Gray — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing
Terissa Hansen — Associate Degree in Nursing
Riley Hauf — Associate of Applied Science, construction technology, Certificate of Completion, construction technology, with high honors
Jasper Jones — Certificate of Completion, construction technology
Jessica Ketcham — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing
Threhaa Knutson — Associate Degree in Nursing, with high honors
Kristopher Koetting — Certificate of Completion, construction technology
Seth Kreiger — Associate of Applied Science, diesel technology
Kera Manor — Associate of Applied Science, culinary arts
Camden McArthur — Associate of Science, exercise science
Mollie Morris — Associate of Science, exercise science, with high honors
Kylee Olson — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing
Nolan Rader — Associate of Science, engineering, with high honors
Dawn Sipe — Associate of Science, agriculture business
Berkley Smith — Associate of Science, elementary education
Taziree Smith — Associate Degree in Nursing, with honors
Bren Steel — Associate Degree in Nursing
Sara Stolz — Associate of Science, criminal justice
Clara Syring — Associate of Science, secondary education, with high honors
Michelle Terry — Associate of Applied Science, business, with honors
Eric Trueblood — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing, with high honors
Chelsea-Victoria Turner — Associate of Science, horticulture science, with high honors
Jessica Winner — Associate of Science, health science, Associate Degree in Nursing, with honors
Eric Zappa — Associate of Science, criminal justice, with high honors
Ranchester
Neci Sundquist — Associate Degree in Nursing