Friends, family and faculty gathered at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome to celebrate the class of 2022 commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College held its 73rd commencement ceremony May 14, 2022. More than 200 degrees and certificates were earned by students at Sheridan College this year.

“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone,” said Walt Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “Our students at Sheridan College continue to excel while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to the class of 2022.”

The following is a list of Sheridan College students who completed their course work and received a degree or certificate from Sheridan County:

Sheridan

Michelle Agnew — Associate of Science, general studies

Ethan Arizona — Certificate of Completion, construction technology, with high honors

Megan Beld — Associate Degree in Nursing, with honors

Brianna Bonefield — Associate of Fine Arts, art, with honors

Brooklyn Bowie — Associate of Science, health science, with honors

Seth Deutscher — Associate of Science, business, with honors

Alison Dooley — Associate of Science, biology, with high honors

Katherine Emond — Associate of Applied Science, engineering technology, Certificate of Completion, visual arts, with honors

Leah Frank — Associate of Science, general studies

Madison Garneau — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing, with high honors

Kaycie Garner — Associate Degree in Nursing, with high honors

Maria Gray — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing

Terissa Hansen — Associate Degree in Nursing

Riley Hauf — Associate of Applied Science, construction technology, Certificate of Completion, construction technology, with high honors

Jasper Jones — Certificate of Completion, construction technology

Jessica Ketcham — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing

Threhaa Knutson — Associate Degree in Nursing, with high honors

Kristopher Koetting — Certificate of Completion, construction technology

Seth Kreiger — Associate of Applied Science, diesel technology

Kera Manor — Associate of Applied Science, culinary arts

Camden McArthur — Associate of Science, exercise science

Mollie Morris — Associate of Science, exercise science, with high honors

Kylee Olson — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing

Nolan Rader — Associate of Science, engineering, with high honors

Dawn Sipe — Associate of Science, agriculture business

Berkley Smith — Associate of Science, elementary education

Taziree Smith — Associate Degree in Nursing, with honors

Bren Steel — Associate Degree in Nursing

Sara Stolz — Associate of Science, criminal justice

Clara Syring — Associate of Science, secondary education, with high honors

Michelle Terry — Associate of Applied Science, business, with honors

Eric Trueblood — Certificate of Completion, practical nursing, with high honors

Chelsea-Victoria Turner — Associate of Science, horticulture science, with high honors

Jessica Winner — Associate of Science, health science, Associate Degree in Nursing, with honors

Eric Zappa — Associate of Science, criminal justice, with high honors

Ranchester

Neci Sundquist — Associate Degree in Nursing

