SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a choral concert by Skyline Singers, professional chamber choir-in-residence Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. Both in-person and livestream tickets are available.
Skyline Singers specialize in a cappella choral music of the past five centuries, and the program will feature some well-known pieces as well as some newer works. The group will present two short motets by Renaissance composer Orlando Gibbons and notable Psalm settings by both Thomas Tomkins and Henry Purcell.
A special treat will be Samuel Barber's "Agnus Dei," which is a choral arrangement of his hauntingly beautiful "Adagio for Strings." Contemporary composers are represented as well, with works by Ko Matsushita, Jaakko Mäntyjärvi and Ivo Antognini.
In addition, Skyline Singers will perform a world premiere of "I Can't Breathe," a motet for masked singers, double bass and percussion, by Mark Elliot Bergman.
“I composed “I Can’t Breathe” in response to the tragedy of George Floyd’s death and the challenges of our time,” Bergman said. “Breathlessness has become something of a trope for the current cultural zeitgeist. The smoke from western fires, COVID-19, singing while wearing face masks and exasperation from the fast-paced news cycle impacts our ability to breathe in both a literal and metaphorical sense.”
The group will be socially distanced on stage and be wearing specially-designed masks for singing during the performance. Both in-person and livestream tickets are available for purchase online at sheridan.edu/arts or by phone at 307-670-0360.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students and livestream tickets. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.