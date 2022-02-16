SHERIDAN — Nearly three years after the land was donated to Sheridan College, the college district’s board of trustees approved the sale of approximately 26 acres of undeveloped land on Solutions Way.
The approval allows for the acceptance of purchase offers on the two parcels, a 5-acre parcel and a 21-acre parcel, for $589,000 and $1,555,000 respectively. Both amounts meet the asking prices for the land.
The sale of the properties, combined with the sale of the former Wyoming Culinary Institute and a property on Sixth Avenue, will generate approximately $2.7 million for Sheridan College.
College district President Walt Tribley said Tuesday the revenues would be used to enhance career and technical education programs at the school. That could mean renovating and equipping the remaining college-owned property on Solutions Way — approximately 3 acres with a 25,000-square-foot building — for use by the school’s construction, electrical and HVAC programs along with new programs in advanced manufacturing. While the land sales won’t completely cover the cost of that project — estimated at approximately $7.5 million — it will help move the needle, Tribley said.
While some of the programs slated to use the facility currently exist, others such as the advanced materials manufacturing program and manufacturing composites technology program, are awaiting final approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission, which will meet next week.
The expansion of the programs fit into Sheridan College’s efforts to both meet local and statewide industry needs and boost enrollment. If additional land is needed in the future for growth, Tribley said, land to the south of the existing college campus, owned by Whitney Benefits, could be an option.
While the sale of the properties were approved, Trustee Gary Koltiska expressed concern the revenues from the property be used for the purpose set forth in the original donation of the land to the college.
In 2019, SEEDA transferred ownership of First Light Early Education Center on East Brundage Street to Seven Pillars, LLC — which owns EMIT Technologies — in exchange for five acres of property on Solutions Way, just east of the Sheridan College campus across Interstate 90.
SEEDA then agreed to gift the five acres of mostly vacant land to the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
A separate agreement approved at the same time included Seven Pillars granting an additional 26 acres of land on Solutions Way to the NWCCD for economic development and educational purposes.
The original gift included the 25,000-square foot building utilized for programs such as construction technology. That building is the facility that could be renovated and outfitted for existing and future programs at the college with proceeds from the sale of the other land.
The college board unanimously approved the sale of both parcels, though Koltiska recused himself from the vote related to the sale of the smaller property, stating a connection to that agreement but not disclosing any additional information.
The sale of both properties is expected to close by June 30, 2022.