SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Board of Trustees approved three new programs Tuesday, expanding the list of available classes to meet local needs. The board also recognized a former employee and SC alumni as the 2023 Sheridan College Distinguished Alumni Award winner.

New programs approved by the board Tuesday include commercial motor vehicle training and food inspector certificate training, as well as accounting-enrolled agent certificate training, which would prepare students for testing to become federally licensed tax practitioners.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you