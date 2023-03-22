SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Board of Trustees approved three new programs Tuesday, expanding the list of available classes to meet local needs. The board also recognized a former employee and SC alumni as the 2023 Sheridan College Distinguished Alumni Award winner.
New programs approved by the board Tuesday include commercial motor vehicle training and food inspector certificate training, as well as accounting-enrolled agent certificate training, which would prepare students for testing to become federally licensed tax practitioners.
According to Dean of Career and Technical Education Edith Johnson-LaMeres, the food inspection certificate program allows students to gain hands-on experience working in a meat processing facility using equipment necessary to harvest livestock, processing fresh meat and packaging products, fulfilling the required qualifications for a USDA food inspector.
Johnson-LaMeres said the food inspection certificate program could help to fill a void in the profession statewide.
“There are several packing plants here in town, but there is also a large facility planned to come in the Wheatland area. There’s literally zero inspectors in the state,” Johnson-LaMeres said. “We’re pulling from somewhere else and it’s costing anywhere from $125 an hour and up to keep someone at their site.”
The commercial vehicle training, food inspection certificate and accounting-enrolled agent certificate programs will be implemented at SC by the start of 2024.
In addition to the approval of new programs, the SC Board of Trustees recognized Zane Garstad as the recipient of the 2023 SC Distinguished Alumni Award.
After graduating from SC in 1985, Garstad went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Wyoming before returning to Sheridan. Garstad worked at SC for 30 years in various positions, including rodeo coach, director of admissions, director of advising and director of college services.
Garstad has remained an active member of the Sheridan community through his support of and participation in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board, the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Board, the Gold Buckle Club and more, according to Debra Wendtland, chair of the board.
“[Garstad] excelled in all of these positions with his enthusiasm, strong work ethic and amazing people skills,” Wendtland said. “He is always the first to help anyone in need, be it a friend, a stranger, college, business or community. We are proud to award Zane Garstad with this well deserved honor.”
Garstad expressed his gratitude to the board.
“I am honored and humbled by this award,” Garstad said. “This place changed my life and I’m so glad to be part of this community.”
