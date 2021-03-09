SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a concert by the SC Trombone Choir, Concert Brass Ensemble and Chamber Winds in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts Sunday at 4 p.m.
This event is free and open the public, but in-person and livestreaming tickets are required in advance.
The performance, directed by Sheridan College Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Eric Richards, features a wide array of music. The SC Trombone Choir will perform “Suite in Four Movements” by Melchoir Franck, which is based on a set of Renaissance dances. Franck, one of the most important German composers of late Renaissance and early Baroque, sought a way to reconcile the elaborate character of the Catholic motet to Lutheran worship and wrote large amounts of sacred and instrumental music. “Suite in Four Movements” is based on a set of Renaissance dances. The SC Concert Brass Ensemble will perform works including “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss Sr., “The Non-Pariel”, a ragtime by Scott Joplin and “Walk On By” by Burt Bacharach and arranged by Jeff and Dana Prater. The SC Chamber Winds will perform “March of the Belgian Paratroopers,” “Abendlied (Evening Song)” and an exciting new work by Russell Standridige with synthesized background track titled “Deus Ex Machina.”
For tickets and more information, visit sheridan.edu/arts.
Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.