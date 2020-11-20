SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the SC symphony band and ensembles Sunday at 4 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public, but entrance tickets are required for both in-person and livestream options.
Directed by Eric Richards, the performance features the Sheridan College trombone choir performing “Achieved Is The Glorious Work” by Franz Haydn arranged by Donald Miller and Mozart’s “Fugue in C minor (K. 401)” arranged by Stanley Shumway. In addition, the Sheridan College concert brass ensemble will present the “Little Baroque Suite” by Johann-Christof Schulte arranged by Michael Rondeau as well as premieres of new arrangements of music by Coldplay and Burt Bacharach by Dana Prater and Jeff Prater.
The Sheridan College symphony band has reconfigured into a more intimate 13-piece chamber wind ensemble for the fall 2020 semester will present a concert heavily focused on new music for winds. Selections include the premieres of “Frenetico” by Anthony O’Toole, commissioned by the Sheridan College Bands program, “Waltz #2” by Dmitri Shostakovich and transcribed by Dana Prater and Mozart’s “Serenade in Eb (K. 375)” transcribed by Joshua Mietz, director of bands at Casper College.
The performers will be socially distanced on stage and wear specially-designed masks where possible. Both in-person and livestream entrance tickets are available for free online at sheridan.edu/arts or by phone at 307-670-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.