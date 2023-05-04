SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College bands program, under the direction of Eric Richards, will present its eighth annual spring POPS concert May 11 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
This family-friendly concert celebrates music by Sheridan College students and community musicians in the Symphony Band and Jazz Ensemble. The Symphony Band will perform an exciting, contemporary work for wind band, current Broadway music, and a concert medley of the music of the Tijuana Brass. In addition, Sheridan College President Walt Tribley, will narrate Carmen Dragon’s beautiful setting of “America The Beautiful.” The SC Jazz Ensemble will close the program with a swinging set of big-band jazz, blues and funk.
The evening features solos from students graduating this spring with an Associate of Fine Arts degree:
Madisyn Danforth (AFA ’23) will present a performance of “Astonishing” from Little Women.
Mason Means (AFA ’23) will perform Chuck Mangione’s classic, “Feels So Good.”
Zach Allen (Music Tech ’23) will sing Michael Buble’s arrangement of “Cry Me a River.”
Charlie Laxague (AFA ’23) on guitar playing the blues classic, “Green Onions.”
Blessing Okanigbuan (AFA ’23), Amanda Cahhal (AFA ’23), and Madisyn Danforth singing Earth, Wind, and Fire’s classic, “September.”
The concert will also feature guest artists, The Two Tracks, an Americana band from Sheridan, who will join the SC Jazz Ensemble to perform three songs from their upcoming album, which will be released this summer.
According to Richards, this annual tradition celebrates music created by Sheridan College ensembles and soloists, allowing the semester to end with a beautiful musical experience.
“We hope to create an atmosphere of musical celebration for our campus community as our Sheridan College Bands Program wraps up another successful year,” Richards said. “We are especially thrilled to collaborate with our guest artists, The Two Tracks. This concert is a great chance for the community to relax and enjoy a wide range of music, and we hope families attending graduation will make this part of their visit to campus as well.”
For more information on this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360.