BUFFALO — The Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees approved offers on the potential sale of two properties in Sheridan at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday in Buffalo.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the board for Sheridan College had authorized as many as four properties to be sold at its April meeting.
“We have solid offers on two,” he said in presenting his monthly report to the board.
Craig Achord, vice president for administration and chief financial officer, added the college received as many as five offers for a more than 10,000-square-foot property on East Sixth Avenue, located near the Sheridan campus, which included a nearly 1,300-square-foot shop.
Achord recommended the board approve the offer of $130,000 on the property, which the college purchased in 2016.
“It’s a cash offer,” he said. “There are no contingencies.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members also approved to accept an offer on what once was the home of Sheridan College’s culinary program, the Wyoming Culinary Institute, for $650,000.
Achord said college officials received just one offer for the two lots at 1841 and 1851 S. Sheridan Ave. that included a 30-day contingency. The lots totalling 35,000 square feet and include a more than 3,100-square-foot building had been purchased by the college in 2007-08.
In responding to a question by Board Secretary Noreen Healy, Achord said both offers were above market price.
“Good,” Healy added.
The offers on both properties were approved by a unanimous vote of the board members, at least those who cast a vote.
Gary Koltiska, the board’s vice chair, said he wouldn’t vote on either of the two offers, believing the board wasn’t given enough information or time before being asked to act, as they received the information just prior to the meeting.
While not opposing the sales of the two properties, Koltiska said he felt as though he was voting “blind” on the administrative recommendations, having received information on the offers just prior to Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I’m not going to vote on this,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s a good price or a bad price. … I don’t have the time to research this.”
Koltiska said he wished the board would delay taking action to allow members to discuss the offers further. Other board members called for votes on each of the two offers. While approving to accept the offers from new owners not yet disclosed, district officials added the board’s action was just one step in the process and the actual sale of the two properties had yet to be closed.