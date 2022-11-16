SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Board of Trustees convened Tuesday for their monthly meeting to discuss general district updates including plans to proceed with the division of Sheridan College and Gillette College, computer science instructor Mark Thoney’s appearance before members of the Wyoming Legislature Joint Education Committee in Cheyenne, and the welcoming of two newly elected board members.
Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley announced plans to move forward with dividing Gillette College into its own district. NWCCD will still offer classes for Gillette College students both online and on campus.
“It is clear that we are receiving revenue from those efforts, so as we’re shifting costs to Gillette, and as they stand up their college, they will be receiving some proportional share of our tuition fees,” Tribley said. “These are our revenue dollars that we’re choosing to share to recognize the extra costs they are standing up, and it’s been on the table for a long time between the two district’s trustees.”
Following Tribley’s report, computer science instructor Mark Thoney discussed his presentation to members of the Wyoming Legislature Joint Education Committee in Cheyenne Tuesday morning. Thoney’s presentation centered around Sheridan College’s new software development program, which joins four others in the computer science department at Sheridan College, positioning the college to lead in computer training.
According to a Sheridan College press release, the creation of the new degree was supported in part by the Wyoming Innovative Partnership, a statewide framework that provides incentive for collaboration between the community colleges and also the University of Wyoming.
The vision, in part, is for all community colleges to be able to offer the degree to their students and students could choose to continue on to the University for the third and fourth years of instruction. Currently, Western Wyoming Community College and Northwest College are working with SC to offer the degree. The university is working to create the last two years of the four-year degree.
“It is very gratifying from the Whitney Benefits’ perspective to see a joint program like this achieve success,” said Whitney Benefits President Roy Garber. “We are delighted that we could work with the college to support this industry and we are pleased to see what appears to be a very viable program. We look forward to more.”
The new degree is available online and provides a path to many high-paying jobs for students, Thoney said.
As the meeting drew to a close, trustees welcomed two incoming board members and said goodbye to three members whose terms have come to an end this year.
Exiting the board is Treasurer Shelley Kinnison, Secretary Norleen Healy and Trustee Robert Leibrich. Joining the board is Ward Cotton and Elaine Olafson Henry Garber.
The Board of Trustees also:
• Recognized three members of the Sheridan College rodeo team — Brodie Bates, Wyatt Phelps and Tipton Wilson — for assisting a University of Wyoming professor who hit an antelope and damaged her vehicle on the snowy roads between Medicine Bow and Laramie Oct. 6.
• Recognized anatomy, physiology and microbiology faculty member Lora Hosman for having been awarded the 2022 Innovative Educator of the Year for NWCCD.
• Heard updates from Student Government Association President Rachel Simons regarding the success of the student blood drive in October and plans to implement a student “hammock village” and thrift store on campus.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.