SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees convened Tuesday for a monthly meeting at Whitney Center for the Arts. Topics discussed at the meeting included the resignation of a former board member, the nomination of a successor, updates to Sheridan College’s software development program and plans for a new building.
Former Board Trustee Erin Kilbride stepped down from her position as she transitions into working for the Whitney Foundation. The board voted unanimously to accept Kilbride’s resignation and nominated former board member Robert Leibrich to fill her vacancy.
Sheridan College President Walter Tribley said Leibrich received plenty of votes from the Sheridan community to cement his nomination to fill the vacancy in the board.
“[Leibrich] was the highest vote earner next to those folks who had been elected,” Tribley said. “Trustee Kilbride turned in her resignation almost exactly a month after the voters of Sheridan County [voted for] Mr. Leibrich, the one trustee that didn’t get in. That was a strong part of the rationale.”
Leibrich took his oath over video call and was thus sworn in as the newest member of the Board of Trustees.
Computer science professor Mark Thoney proposed changes to Sheridan College’s software development program before the board. Thoney said software development as a profession has undergone a lot of fundamental changes since its inception and the curriculum should adapt to reflect that change.
“The software development program was really an effort to look at getting students into the computing field,” Thoney said. “The current pathway to that in Wyoming is to a computer science degree… The issue we have is that that program has been on the books for 30 plus years unchanged… That, in and of itself, isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but what we have in this program are some significant barriers for most students, for a majority of students.
“You have this huge pool of people, both citizens of Wyoming and students, who would like to get into the field of computing, but there are significant issues with math and science that most students can’t tackle, so we don’t even see them in the program. I don’t even get a chance to see them, they look at that course list and they go, ‘Show me another degree,’” Thoney continued.
Thoney elaborated modern computer science does not have the same need for extensive knowledge of math and science as it once did, making those course requirements unnecessary barriers for those who would otherwise be interested in studying computer science.
“[Students] need less math, less science, they need more applied skills,” Thoney said. “Thirty years ago if you wanted to be in the computing space, you needed to know the math, the science. The tools, the processes and the technology were very complex, you just couldn’t get into the field without knowing that whole space. Today, 30 years later, I can add voice recognition to an app by just clicking a button… I don’t have to understand that, I wasn’t the scientist who solved it, I don’t need to know how that works… That’s an example of how this applied path comes to the table.”
Following Thoney’s presentation, Tribley discussed updates on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences building. Tribley explained the building will be used for a wide variety of applications ranging from 3D printing to the housing of various manufacturing equipment.
Sheridan College Vice President Craig Achord explained the proposed budget for the project including grants and donations from Whitney Benefits. The building will be fitted with an estimated $3 million of equipment for students and contractors to utilize, as well as $6 million in funds for the remodeling of the building’s interior.
Tribley said the building will ideally be finished and ready for use in the fall of 2024.
