SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees convened Tuesday for a monthly meeting at Whitney Center for the Arts. Topics discussed at the meeting included the resignation of a former board member, the nomination of a successor, updates to Sheridan College’s software development program and plans for a new building.

Former Board Trustee Erin Kilbride stepped down from her position as she transitions into working for the Whitney Foundation. The board voted unanimously to accept Kilbride’s resignation and nominated former board member Robert Leibrich to fill her vacancy.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

