DAYTON — Northern Wyoming Community College District officials gathered for a board retreat Thursday at the Padlock Ranch conference center just outside Dayton.
During the day-long session, NWCCD board members participated in training with Pamila Fisher, a retreat and search consultant with the Association of Community College Trustees.
NWCCD Board Chair Debra Wendtland said the training was a way to help the board, including its two newest members, Trustees Tracy Swanson and Erin Kilbride, learn how to be effective policy-makers and properly interact with the college’s administration and constituents.
But training and meeting protocols weren’t the only items on the agenda Thursday. The retreat also provided board members a chance to discuss the future of Sheridan College, plans and goals for 2021-22 and the transition process with Gillette College.
In a special election Aug. 17, Campbell County voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new community college district, the first in Wyoming in more than 50 years, and allowed the new district to levy up to four mills for operations and maintenance.
Fisher said it is important for board members to remember they were elected by voters in Sheridan County to help oversee operations within the district that no longer includes Campbell County.
“You’re going to have to stay informed,” she said. “Don’t fool yourself. This is going to be hard work.”
Wendtland said she’s trying to arrange a joint meeting with the new Gillette Community College District board to help move the transition process of dividing the two colleges forward.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley added it might be best if negotiations on a memorandum of understanding — an agreement to guide the two sides through the transition process — be conducted by administrative leaders from both sides, rather than the full boards, possibly with the assistance of hired consultants.
“We’ll start with the first meeting. … We’ll be there to help them,” Tribley said. “(But) this is not mapped out. You can’t see that far down the road.
“There will be some sticky wickets,” he added. “But we do need to get together and get this ball rolling.”
Like Tribley, Fisher said board members will have to prepare themselves for the unknown.
“You’re going to have to take it statement by statement,” she said, referring to a potential MOU. “It’s new territory. No one knows what they’ll be doing.”
According to Tribley, NWCCD will also be faced with the loss of enrollment and revenue from the split with Gillette College. To grow enrollment, he said, Sheridan College officials are seeking to create new programs at the district’s main campus in Sheridan and at its satellite site in Buffalo at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center. In addition, plans are in the works to create new evening and flex programs to better serve non-traditional students.
“We’ll do what we can to make that happen,” Tribley said. “We have to bring new programs on board. We have to get going.
“You want enrollment. You need enrollment,” he added. “(But) we’re not delivering high enough on that right now.”
Vice President of Community Engagement and Strategic Communication Wendy Smith said the changes at the Buffalo center include offering tutoring services and a new student lounge complete with computer access.
“We can offer these services in new ways,” Smith said. NWCCD officials are also considering other outreach efforts, including partnerships with the Tongue River Valley Community Center, which operates community centers in Ranchester and Dayton.
“Sheridan College is us, too,” said Kilbride, NWCCD trustee and TRVCC executive director. “That’s part of the outreach Dr. Tribley and his team has done. It’s important.”
When setting up smaller satellite programs, Fisher said board members need to look at the services being provided, not the bottom line.
“Most centers aren’t that large. Most centers aren’t self-sufficient,” she said. “But we’re not in that business (of making money). We’re in the business of serving students.”