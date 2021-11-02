SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a concert by the Sheridan College Brass Ensembles and Symphony Band Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
The SC Trombone Choir will kick off the program with “Ricercare” by Andrea Gabrieli and arranged by Jay Friedman as well as “That’s a Plenty” by Lew Pollock and arranged by Jeff White. Next, the SC Concert Brass Ensemble will play “Cantate Domino” by Giuseppe Ottavio Pitoni and arranged by Matt Kingston as well as “Another Cat: Kraken” by Chris Hazell. Finally, the SC Symphony Band will play a variety of music by Alfred Reed, Gustav Holst, Clifton Williams and more.
The SC Symphony Band and Brass Ensembles comprises Sheridan College music students, Sheridan High School music students, Tongue River High School music students and community musicians.
Sheridan College musicians include Nolan Billings, Emma Doyle, Rayne Goins, Isaac Grimes, Skylier Ingram, Mason Means, Addison Moretti, Kaylee Preston, Skylar Tharpe, Pyper Tiffany, Clayton Underwood and Cora Wood.
High school musicians include include Ryan Bosley, Dillon Lemon, Justin Longhurst, Keaton Phipps, Kyle Rockwell and Aiden Weem of Sheridan High School and Tongue River High School student Zia Robbins.
The music director is Dr. Eric Richards, Sheridan College director of bands and jazz studies. See sheridan.edu.