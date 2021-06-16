SHERIDAN — With cautious optimism, administrators for Sheridan College presented the Northern Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees at a workshop session Monday with a proposed budget plan for 2021-22 that included a $1.3-million surplus, as well as a 2% pay increase for all staff members.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the proposed $34.6-million budget for the next academic year is in stark contrast to what was approved for 2020-21, when college officials announced a fiscal emergency in mid-June of last year.
College officials then slashed $3.96 million from the budgets for the district. That included a controversial decision to cut $2.8 million from Sheridan and Gillette colleges’ athletic budgets, eliminating all but men’s and women’s rodeo teams, in addition to cutting the hospitality and culinary arts programs and campus police. This year, they sold two buildings, as well.
Overall, Tribley said the college benefited by taking action at the time, seeing a $1.8-million increase in tuition fees for 2020-21. Through cuts and seeking savings by consolidating several administrative positions, the college will be able to transfer about $1 million into a reserve fund.
Tribley also recommended the projected $1.3-million surplus for the upcoming year be put into reserve, helping build the fund to about $6.5 million or 65% of the allowable surplus allowed by the state.
“We have to build those reserves,” Tribley said. “We’re moving in that direction.”
Other details of the proposed budget plan include:
- A 7% increase in assessed valuation for properties Sheridan County, resulting in additional tax revenue for the college;
- A $1-million bond payment;
- Increase in tuition rates of $6 per credit hour (to $106 per credit hour), which has already approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission;
- Fee increase of $4 per credit hour; and
- Monies for strategic initiatives on new programming and increasing enrollment.
“We are in what I would optimistically call a stable space for next year,” Tribley said. “But the fiscal challenges of our state remain unchanged and a reliable system to fund Wyoming community colleges into the future does not exist yet.”
While seeking to remain fiscally conservative, Tribley added that the pay hikes for all qualifying staff except for the president and faculty, who will receive step increases, are an investment in the college’s most important resource — it’s employees.
“Two percent is not a lot but it’s something,” he said.
The pay raise will help offset the cost of a 0.5% increase in contributions to employee retirement plans.
Craig Achord, vice president for administration and Sheridan College’s chief financial officer, said the increase was mandated by the state and would be passed along to employees, who already contribute 0.75%.
“We contribute most of their retirement,” Tribley said. “This is their retirement. They’re contributing to their salary for the rest of their lives.”
As part of a strategic initiative, Tribley also said the college will seek to create new programming that will increase enrollment and revenues.
“Our mission is focused on student success and service to our communities,” he said. “That service can look many ways, examples include increasing services for adult learners, expanding program offerings and investing in outreach to all the communities we serve.”
Tribley, however, warned board members state appropriations still make up more than 56% of the college’s projected revenues for 2021-22 and to expect cuts in the state’s next biennial budget.
“All we can do is mitigate the huge cuts,” he said. “It has to be tuition driven during this. This is a time to run the college more like a business.”
At the same time, Tribley added the college’s administrators would start planning to see whether it could add back programs, including athletics, that were previously cut. Decisions on such action, however, will have to wait until other factors are resolved, including the pending vote in August on whether the Gillette campus will become its own, independent college.
“We could lose Gillette,” Tribley said. “There is some uncertainty in the district.”
The final version of the 2021-22 budget must be approved by the board of trustees by the third Wednesday in July.
“The budget is healthy with ongoing revenue exceeding ongoing costs,” Achord added. “We are paying toward the principle on key debts, refilling essential positions, maintaining our facilities and ensuring that we have some funding in reserve.”