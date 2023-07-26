SHERIDAN — Max Devick said the Sheridan College Music Tech Camp is the best thing he’s ever done.
Devick, 17, came all the way from Fargo, North Dakota — an approximately nine hour drive from Sheridan — to attend the camp, which is being held this week at the Whitney Center for the Arts. He plays drums, piano, bass and guitar, and plans to release a 12-track album at the end of the month.
“Music is how my brain naturally works. I want to write songs that will be positive and uplift people, and make a change in the world,” Devick said. “So music is it for me.”
Though he’s already well-versed in the world of music, Devick said the camp has taught him more about audio production and music technology than he ever expected.
“I love all the hands-on experience … I’ve written six pages worth of notes already,” he said. “All the information is something that I’ll use every day. I know the different parts of my mix on my album now that I can go back and remaster, and it'll sound better.”
The camp is open to ages 13-18, and this year’s five participants are spending time learning about recording, mixing, creating beats, writing songs and producing live sound for events such as concerts or shows. Jacob Hirschman, camp instructor and technical director of Kinnison Hall, said these skills are valuable to learn not just because they’re fun, but because they also help prepare students for their future careers.
“It’s a bunch of skills that really help you to become more valuable in the workforce … not just being a musician, but working in audio as well,” Hirschman said. “It’s super great for the community because it allows some younger musicians a chance to get in front of gear and software they've never been around, or don't have the opportunity to be around.”
This is Hirschman’s third year leading the camp, and he said it’s often interesting to see the different levels of experience campers have coming into the week. He tries to ensure every student will take away a new learning experience by the end of the week, regardless of skill level.
“Some of them come in, and they're wizards already. Some folks that come in haven't even turned on a Mac computer, and for some it's in between,” he said. “We try to keep the program super broad. Everybody has something they can learn.”
The camp will culminate later this week with a live sound demonstration from local band The Two Tracks, which students will help mix. Friday evening at 7 p.m., Sheridan College Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Eric Richards will also host a Summer Swing Jazz Concert, which campers help produce. The concert is free and open to the public, and will be held in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.