SHERIDAN — Nearly 60 Sheridan College students earned degrees or certificates following the end of the fall 2020 semester.
Sheridan College is proud to recognize the following students from Sheridan County:
Alex Abel, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice with Honors; Nathan Baker, Associate of Science, Horticulture Science; Derek Berrettini, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology; Titus Brown, Certificate of Completion, Carpentry Apprentice with High Honors; Casey Cash, Associate of Science, General Studies; Miranda Cone, Associate of Science, Health Science with Honors; Shyan Davidson, Associate of Science, Biology; Arvel Eastman, Associate of Arts, Human Services with High Honors; Ansar Gubin, Associate of Science, Business with High Honors, Certificate of Completion, Business; Terissa Hansen, Associate of Science, Health Science; Bradley Harcrow, Certificate of Completion, Carpentry Apprentice, with High Honors; Michael Harvey, Associate of Arts, Human Services; Kinsey Hegy, Associate of Science, Biology with High Honors; Laura Johnson, Associate of Applied Science, Massage Therapy; Trevor Johnson, Associate of Science, General Studies; BreAunna Moore, Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture; Rebecca Nedved, Associate of Arts, Human Services; William Nicholson, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology with High Honors, Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology; Scott O'Hare, Associate of Arts, Human Services; Anna Obrien, Associate of Arts, Psychology, Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner; Zaffary Schroeder, Associate of Science, Business; Taziree Smith, Associate of Science, Health Science with Honors; Adraya Stamenkovic, Associate of Applied Science, Surveying Technology; Donovan Sullinger, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Network Administration, Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Amy Tapani, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education with Honors; Susan Tikka, Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy with High Honors; and Hunter Wohlers, Associate of Science, Secondary Education.