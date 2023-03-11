SHERIDAN — Nearly 50 Sheridan College students earned degrees or certificates following the end of the fall 2022 semester.
“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone in one’s life,” said Walt Tribley, president of Sheridan College. “Our students continue to excel while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to these students on this important achievement.”
Graduates are invited to participate in the Sheridan College Commencement Ceremony in May 2023.
Sheridan College is proud to recognize the following students from Sheridan County:
Stephen Bagnani — Associate of Science, business, with high honors
Jason Billings — Associate of Arts, Human Services, Certificate of Completion, human services
Ashley Compton — Associate of Science, range management
Myra Deniz — Associate of Science, health science, with honors
Alex Kollekowski — Associate of Applied Science, machine tool technology
Judah McQuade — Associate of Science, health science
Taylor Meineke — Associate of Science, elementary education
Ariel Sondgeroth — Certificate of Completion, business, with honors
Kayla Stimpson — Associate of Science, health science, with high honors
Quinton Suska — Associate of Applied Science, horticulture and sports turf management, Associate of Science, plant Science
Kathleen Wusiewicz — Associate of Arts, criminal justice
