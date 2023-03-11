graduation stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Nearly 50 Sheridan College students earned degrees or certificates following the end of the fall 2022 semester.

“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone in one’s life,” said Walt Tribley, president of Sheridan College. “Our students continue to excel while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to these students on this important achievement.”

Tags

Recommended for you