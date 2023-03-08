SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Chamber Choir will present a one-time performance of “The Four Note Opera,” March 11 at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for admission.
The Sheridan College Music Program is broadening its scope this semester by including the one-act chamber opera in the spring performance calendar. Members of the Chamber Choir include Zach Allen, Tory Brown, Amanda Cahhal, Gabe Cahhal, Madisyn Danforth, Lily Duncan, James Huck, Jessica Jolovich, Aiden Milne and Blessing Okanigbuan. Robert Psurny, Sheridan College’s Director of Choirs and Vocal Studies will direct the opera with piano accompaniment by three students in the cast: Lily Duncan, Amanda Cahhal, and Zach Allen.
Johnson wrote this minimalist work in 1971 and was influenced by Luigi Pirandello’s play of 1921 titled “Six Characters in Search of an Author.” During the performance, the characters struggle to find meaning while feeling trapped in the opera’s plot, unable to escape the endless cycle of repetition of their written experience. In an absurdly constructed world of metadrama, the characters are aware of their existence and consistently break “the fourth wall” as they sing their monologues and interact directly with the audience. “The Four Note Opera” also makes fun of common opera character stereotypes such as the “Prima Donna Soprano,” the “Contralto who wants to be a Mezzo Soprano,” the “Vain Tenor,” and the “Baritone who has trouble remembering his music.”
True to the opera’s title, the score was composed using only four notes, each presented in numerous octaves. Johnson’s use of the minimalist aesthetics of slow and gradual change is underlined by the authored characters who also describe the music in words, sometimes pointing out individual themes in the music and, at times, counting measures of music as they are being sung.
Admission to this event is free, but because there is only one performance scheduled and no live-streaming, tickets are required for admission.
Tickets can be reserved by calling the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.
To find more information on this performance or other upcoming events hosted at Sheridan College, visit www.sheridan.edu to learn more.