SHERIDAN — Arts at Sheridan College will present a concert by the Sheridan College Chamber Choir Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
The performance, directed by Dr. Robert Psurny, features Loretta Tonak on piano and includes songs such as “Keep the Whole World Singing” by Bill Diekema, arranged by Joe Lilies, and “Carry Your Burden With a Song” by George Webster and Isaac Hickman Meredith.
In addition, the Chamber Choir will perform contemporary songs such as “This Masquerade” by Leon Russell and “Happy Together” by Alan Gordon, among other selections.
“The Chamber Choir will present a variety of choral music on the themes of love and sorrow, and the concert program will also include some vocal solos and a trio by Sheridan College music majors,” Psurny said. “From Renaissance motets to barbershop quartet, folksongs, musical theatre, popular music and jazz, there is something for everyone in this program.”
The members of the Chamber Choir will be socially distanced on stage and wear specially-designed masks where possible during the performance. The concert is free and open to the public, but entrance tickets are required for both in-person and livestream options. Both in-person and livestream entrance tickets are available for free online at sheridan.edu/arts or by phone at 307-670-0360.
Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.