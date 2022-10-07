SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Chamber Choir, comprised of 10 students, has been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The ticketed event will also be available via livestream. Tickets for the live performance vary from $26-$47. Tickets for the livestream are free.
According to the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, they will be joined by choirs throughout Wyoming, including Gillette Chamber Singers, Sheridan College Chamber Choir, Wyoming Choral Arts, Casper Civic Chorale, and Casper College Choirs, to bring this mass symphony to life.
“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Robert Psurny, Sheridan College’s director of choirs and vocal studies. “The 10 singers in our Chamber Choir are very talented, but could not produce enough sound on their own to balance a full symphony orchestra. By combining several choral groups from across the state, we can do something that none of the choirs could do individually, which is incredible.”
According to Rhode Island’s Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 was the first historical example of a significant composition using voices in a symphony.
The final movement of the symphony features four vocal soloists and a chorus. The text was adapted from the “Ode to Joy,” a poem written by Friedrich Schiller in 1785 and revised in 1803, with additional text written by Beethoven.
“The piece that was chosen feels very fitting because the students will be singing about love, joy, brotherhood, and unity,” Psurny said. “It’s going to be a lot of hard work but I think the students are aware of how special this collaboration will be.”
Tickets for the live event or livestream are available on Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s official website.