Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Chamber Choir, comprised of 10 students, has been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The ticketed event will also be available via livestream. Tickets for the live performance vary from $26-$47. Tickets for the livestream are free.

