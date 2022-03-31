SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a Chamber Concert, directed by Mark Elliot Bergman, April 4 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature several groups including Sheridan College Viol Consort, Sheridan College Renaissance Band, Sheridan College Chamber Quintet, Sheridan College Flute Trio, Sheridan College Chamber Choir, and Winds of the Bighorns.
The SC Renaissance band includes 20 performers playing popular 16th century dances by Flemish composer Teilman Susato. The SC Viol Consort will premiere a new composition by Bergman entitled "The Aspen Grove,” and the SC Chamber Quintet will play the first movement of Schubert's beloved "Trout" Quintet.
For a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts.