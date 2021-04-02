SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the SC Viol Consort and the SC Flute Choir April 8 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open the public, but in-person and livestreaming tickets are required in advance.
The SC Viol Consort, directed by Mark Elliot Bergman, will present “Madrigals and More” featuring music by Marenzio, Gabrieli, Jenkins and Josquin. The SC Flute Choir, directed by Rachel Bergman, will also perform a variety of works.
For tickets and more information, see sheridan.edu/arts. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.